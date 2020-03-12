ROCK SPRINGS – The National Junior College Athletic Association has postponed next week’s national basketball championships, according to its website.
After taking down Northeastern College in last weekend’s Region IX Championship in Sterling, Colorado, the Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team qualified for the national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas. The Mustangs, who were supposed to leave for Kansas on Thursday, will have to wait until further notice.
Western Wyoming head coach Steven Soza said in a tweet, “My heart absolutely breaks for my kids! I pray for the well being and health of our society and the globe! I will forever be indebted to this team! I love every single on of them as if they are my own!"
A statement posted on the NJCAA’s wesbsite stated:.
"In light of recent developments regarding COVID-19, the NJCAA has made the decision to postpone national championship events for the upcoming DI and DII men's and women's basketball tournaments. DIII men's and women's basketball championships, currently underway, will work with an expedited schedule that will conclude on Friday, March 13.
"Originally scheduled to begin the week of March 16, the four upcoming national championship events – DI men, DI women, DII men, and DII women will aim for a tentative start date of Monday, April 20.
"The DIII men's and women's national championships, currently underway, will cancel all consolation games and will move semifinal and championship games to Friday, March 13.
"Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA president & CEO, expressed his sentiments regarding the situation. 'Due to the concerns surrounding the safety and security of our student-athletes and those involved with Division I and Division II NJCAA championships, we are postponing the tournaments and maintaining a fluid mentality to see these tournaments take place with a tentative start date.
"'We have two main objectives in this situation -- first and foremost is to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, college personnel, and fans. Second is to make sure our student-athletes receive the national championship experience that they have worked so hard for.'
"Start dates for each of the respective tournaments are tentative and the NJCAA will continue to follow all state and local mandates, restrictions, and regulations as it impacts its member institutions and national championship events."
