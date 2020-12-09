Note: Green River High School winter sports schedules are included with this story.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The latest revisions to statewide health orders further decreased the number of people allowed inside indoor facilities. That means fewer fans will be able to attend winter sports.
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 published a post outlining what that will mean for players, their families and their supporters in the community.
“After recent communication with the other conference schools, we have developed a consistent plan on how to offer tickets for spectators attending winter activities. In guidance with our current health orders of 25% of capacity up to 100 spectators, we will be providing a Google form link to the coaches that will allow each level (freshmen, sophomore, junior varsity, and varsity) a certain number of tickets per athlete on the roster,” the district said.
On a weekly basis, coaches will let players know how many tickets they will be allowed to request for that week.
“This is done so we can stay consistent with what the state health orders allow for spectators, and who all will be competing and performing for that respective weeks game(s),” the post stated.
“Only after each athlete that is allowed to get tickets has had a chance to make their choices will we provide the community a ticket option. Again, this is only if there are tickets available per the state health orders given at that particular time.”
Streaming links will be provided the week of each game for those who are unable to attend or cannot attend because events have reached the capacity maximum allowed by state health orders.
Sweetwater No. 1 said there are very important points that each spectator will need to know while working through this process.
— All spectators, athletes (unless competing or warming-up) workers, game personnel, supervisors, and administration will be required to properly wear their face coverings over the nose at all times. This is a district and Wyoming High School Activities Association
“Failure to comply could result in that program receiving sanctions from the WHSAA, and spectators will be removed from the facility immediately,” the district said.
— After each game, the facility will have to be cleared for the next set of spectators attending. No congregations will be allowed, the district said.
“If you happen to have a ticket for the next level game, you will have to reenter the facility and check back in at the front entrance.
— There will be no concessions and no food or drinks will be allowed into the building.
— Temperature checks and health question screenings will need to be done for all spectators, athletes, workers, game personnel, supervisors, administrators, etc. before entering the facility.
“We thank you for your patience and cooperation through this season,” the post said.
PARTIAL SCHEDULE RELEASED
Sweetw ater County School District No. 2 published part of its winter sports schedule on Monday. Additional dates are coming, such as for indoor track, as events are finalized.
Pending events include the annual Flaming Gorge Classic. The tournament schedule is expected later this week, and Sweetwater No. 2 Activities Director Tony Beardsley said it will be different than normal.
“We have to account for all COVID-19 protocols and any limits on numbers of games, etc. that each team can take part in,” he said. “With that, however, we have some great teams coming to Green River and Rock Springs this year!
The Green River High School boys swimming and diving and wrestling schedules are still incomplete.
‘We are looking to add some events to both those schedules,” Beardsley said. “Finding competition is an ongoing, everyday process.
Sweetwater No. 2 will also have COVID-19 protocols for spectators. Face coverings will be required at all times.
‘We will have limited spectators at all home events, and it will be limited to parents,” the activities director said.
See a list of GRHS schedules with this story.
