ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School senior Logan Jones verbally committed to continue his soccer career at Western Wyoming Community College on Monday night.
The soon-to-be Mustang has been playing soccer for 15 years. He started his career in little league after signing up to play in the Rock Springs Soccer Association. As he got older, Jones went through the ranks and even played for the Rock Springs Avengers local club team before ending up where he is now -- playing for his high school team.
“Soccer has always been good to me,” he said. “I’ve loved the game for as long as I can remember and I’m excited to see just how far the sport will take me.”
When asked what he will provide his new team, Jones said, “I’ve always liked to keep a positive attitude and mindset,” he said. “If you have a positive team that can work together mentally and build good chemistry; all of that can turn into a successful combination.”
Like many athletes, whenever someone is fortunate enough to move on and perform at the next level, new learning curves will always come in to play.
When asked what Jones should expect when moving up from high school to junior college, Western Wyoming men’s assistant head coach Roger Carroll said, “Definitely speed. I think he realizes the game is going to be a lot more physical at this level. The men here are a lot stronger.”
Carroll, who used to coach Jones years back, wasn’t too worried about the transition Jones will be making come next fall.
“I know Logan well,” he said. “The biggest thing I can say about him is that he is a great person. Here at Western we are looking for great people, great students and great athletes. That’s the biggest thing we want to emphasize starting this year. Also, I think Logan is going to bring height, speed, and ball control on the outside whether he’s playing wing or not. I’ve even talked to him a little bit about moving back to outside defender possibly."
Before joining his new team next fall, Jones is gearing up for his final season with the Tigers. Tryouts for the high school will officially start on Monday, March 9.
“I’m super excited,” he said. “I’m a little bit sad that it will be my last year wearing orange and black. Over the years I’ve formed everlasting memoires and great friendships with a lot of these guys, but at the same time I’m ready to go down this new path.”
Fortunately, come time for Logan’s first practice with his new teammates and coaching staff, the incoming freshman will have many familiar faces joining him.
So far this offseason, Western Wyoming has signed or received verbal commitments from five seniors from Rock Springs High School, including Jones. Those other four players who will be joining Jones on the pitch next season are Kreston Klein, Kevin Cervantes, Chase Whitman and Conner McCloskey.
“I think that’s great,” Jones said. “Having them here is only going to help with chemistry. The ones joining me are guys who I’ve played with most of my life. Even some of the guys who are returning to the team that played last year, I know most of them too. My goal moving forward is to hopefully help lead our high school team back to the state tournament and from there carry over that success with me into the college season.”
While attending Western, Jones will be working toward becoming a chiropractor.
