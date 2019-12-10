FARSON -- The Farson-Eden High School girls basketball team is eager to get back on the court in 2019.
Following last year's overall record of 21-9 and conference record of 5-3, the Pronghorns went on to place third at regionals and eventually lost to St. Stephens in the third-place game at the state tournament in Casper this past March.
Not only are the girls looking to make another deep run into the postseason, but after few new changes, FEHS will have a have a completely different look in 2019. The biggest change going into the new year is coming in at the head coach position as Pete Waterson is replacing Chris Clark.
Last season, Waterson was an assistant coach on the boys’ team and helped lead the Pronghorns to their third state championship in program history.
"I'm excited to be here," he said. "I had a really great time coaching under Rick (Mitchelson) last year and I really learned a lot from him. For me, it just seemed like the right time to make the switch over and I couldn't be more excited. We have a great group of girls here at FEHS and I think everyone is eager to get the season started."
For the past four summers, Waterson has also ran a summer basketball program in Farson-Eden, where his teams would travel out of state to tournaments in Utah and Colorado.
"I have grown to know a lot of these players over the past few years and I'm excited to get started," he said. "We are going to be a very young team this year, but we more than makeup for that with our speed and athleticism."
Moving forward, FEHS will go into the start of the season without a few key players from last year's squad. Due to graduation, the Pronghorns lost last year's leading scorer Maizee Thoren, Kaytlyn Keeler, Julie Goodwin, Kaycee Nielson and Jesse Madsen.
"We lost a talented group," Waterson said. "However, we have some good pieces coming back."
Waterson believes he already has the right cast to fill the void those five seniors left behind.
"You can never really replace players. Especially the ones we had a year ago," he said. "However, with us being a really young team, I am looking at Ighlee Thoren, Aniya Teppo, Shelby Madsen, and Brenlee Logan to step up and become those leaders for us."
With the start of the season right around the corner, Waterson and his girls have already circled a few key dates on the calendar.
"I am really looking forward to the Bridger Valley Tournament here in a few weeks," he said. "I think having to play all of those 3A schools will be a really good test for us."
Following the Bridger Valley Tournament, Waterson is also excited about this year's regional tournament.
"I really want us to be ready and in full swing by the time regionals arrives," he said. "This entire season is going to be a whole new learning curve, not just for me, but for the players too. I think the trick is to not allow the girls to get down on themselves after losing a few games."
Having a new coach to learn from not only means having a new voice in the locker room to get used to, but it also means the players will be adjusting to a whole new offense and a new style of play.
"It's going to take some time for everyone to get up to speed, but I can already tell that this is going to be another great year," he said. "I know we aren't expected to win every single game. Our goal is to just get better each day and play together as a team. For us to be successful, we can't rely on just two or three girls. We are going to need everyone to contribute."
Moving forward, one of the first things Waterson said he is going to work with his team on is playing at a much faster pace.
"With our speed and athleticism, I don't think many of our opponents will be able to keep up," he said. "We need to use that as an advantage."
FEHS officially opened the season on Monday, Nov. 25, when the team took to the court for its very first practice.
