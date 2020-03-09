GILLETTE – The Rock Springs and Green River High School indoor track and field teams wrapped up the season on Saturday after two-straight days of competing in the 2020 state championships in Gillette.
Of the two Sweetwater County schools that competed, the RSHS girls team fared the best. The Tigers wrapped up the season in second place at the state runner-ups after earning 68 points. This was short to only Cheyenne Central, which finished with 95 points.
As for the Rock Springs boys program, the Tigers competed well and returned home in seventh place with 38.5 points.
With over 15 teams competing in both the girls and boys division, only the top eight performers in each event received medals. The top four boys and girls teams received trophies.
Before returning home, Rock Springs High School had three athletes earn all-state recognition.
From the girls’ side, seniors Alyssa Bedard and Favour Wanjoku finished at the top. Bedard was recognized in the 55-meter dash, 55-meter hurdles and 200-meter run.
Wanjoku was selected for all-state in the long jump and triple jump.
The only boy from Rock Springs to receive the prestigious honor was senior Seth Hymas. After two strong performances, Hymas received all-state in the 55-meter hurdles and the long jump.
ROCK SPRINGS
Coming up big and scoring the most points for the Tigers girls program was Bedard. After all was said and done, she won a total of three events and broke a school record along the way. Her wins came in the 55-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 55-meter hurdles, where she set the new record with a time of 8.36 seconds.
Bedard shined in individual events and placed second in the 4X200 meter relay. The combination of Bedard, Gracie Nightingale, Shaunti Longfellow and Favour Wanjoku clocked in with a time of one minute, 49.46 seconds, coming in behind Laramie.
Moving down the list, Wanjoku was another Tiger who brought in some big points for the team. The senior and star jumper took first place in the long jump and second in the triple jump.
During her performance in the long jump, Wanjoku became the second Tiger in less than 24 hours to set a new school record. The new record now stands at 17 feet, 10.75 inches.
Outside of her respective field events, Wanjoku also helped carry the team by piecing together a strong showing on the track. In the 55-meter dash, Wanjoku placed third with a time of 7.45.
Longfellow is another Tiger who made her presence known. She placed sixth in the 800-meter run and ninth in the 400-meter run.
The final Tiger on the girls’ side to land inside the top 10 was Trinity Chisawn. With a mark of 36 feet, 4 inches, Chisawn earned a medal in shot put after placing sixth.
BOYS
Seth Hymas earned the most points of the RSHS boys who competed. After an outstanding season, the senior standout placed first in the long jump with a mark of 22-2.5. This impressive feat not only earned a win, but it was one of two school records Hymas broke over the weekend. He set a new record in the 55 hurdles, where he placed second with a time of 7.95.
Emmanuel Odogwu was another name for the Tigers that was said a lot. With a mark of 6 feet, Odogwu tied for third place in the high jump alongside Sheridan’s Connor Goss. Odogwu also set a school record with his performance.
Outside of their individual events, Hymas and Odogwu teamed up in the 1600-meter relay and placed fourth with a time of 3:46.22. The other two members of the relay team were Destry Stevenson and Jackson Peek.
Peek’s name was also called early in the 700-meter run. He finished the event in seventh place with a time of 2:03.52.
Randon Gresham did the bulk of the work in the throwing events for RSHS. In only his second season, the senior thrower placed ninth in shot put after throwing a distance of 48-2.
Before the state meet officially came to an end, Rock Springs had two more relay teams make some noise. The combination of Hymas, Peek, Odogwu and Kamren Santhuff finished sixth in the 4X400. Then Chalres Fossey, Maurico Perez, Gabe Villalobos and Peek placed fourth in the 4X800.
GREEN RIVER
Of the two Green River programs that made the trip to Gillette, only the girls’ team placed. Following Saturday’s events, the Wolves finished in 13th place with 14 points.
Muriel Jones pieced together the team’s best overall finish. With a time of 5:22.2, Jones placed second in the 3,200 meter- and third in the 1,600-meter run.
The second and final Wolf to earn a spot inside the top 10 was Kaelea Gibson. She placed 10th in the high jump with a mark of 4-10.
BOYS
Despite not placing, members of the GRHS boys team didn’t allow that to stop them from going out and competing.
Greg Shermin earned the program its top finish over the weekend. He took 23rd in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 5:11.14.
GRHS had several others wind up inside the top 40 including Cole McKinlay, 400-meter run; Nathan Stevenson, 1,600 run; Hale Iwen, 3,200 run; and Shay O’melia, 3,200 run.
2020 STATE TRACK AND FIELD RESULTS
Girls
Team standings
1. Cheyenne Central 95
2. Rock Springs 68
3. Laramie 61.5
4. Thunder Basin 59
5. Star Valley 56.5
6. Cody 45.5
7. Cheyenne East 34
7. Campbell County 34
9. Kelly Walsh 33
10. Sheridan 32
11. Rawlins 30
12. Natrona 28
13. Green River 14
14. Cheyenne South 11
15. Mountain View 9
16. Evanston 6
17. Douglas 5
18. Riverton 2.5
55-meter dash
Preliminaries
2. Favour Wanjoku, RS 7.40
3. Alyssa Bedard, RS 7.46
15. Mariyah Brady, GR 7.74
18. Gracie Nightingale, RS 7.79
31. Taylor Peterson, RS 7.96
47. Olivia Sheets, GR 8.25
63. JayleighWright, GR 8.67
64. Jacey Leon, GR 8.71
Finals
1. Alyssa Bedard, RS 7.41
2. Amira Cummings, EAST 7.43
3. Favour Wanjoku, RS 7.45
200-meter run
Preliminaries
1. Alyssa Bedard, RS 26.22
29. Taylor Peterson, RS 29.09
35. Gracie Nightingale, RS 29.35
50. Cerie Farnald, DOUG 30.86
50. Kaelea Gibson, GR 30.86
52. Chatney Tirrell, GR 30.87
58. Jayleigh Wright, GR 31.6
68. Jacey Leon, GR 34.78
Finals
1. Alyssa Bedard, RS 26.06
2. Sydalee Brown, CAMP 26.58
3. Jordan Stoddard, CENT 26.63
400 meter run
1. Jordan Stoddard, CENT 59.99
2. Kezley Yeager, THB 1:00.42
3. Caydince Groth, SOUTH 1:01.58
9. Shaunti Longfellow, RS 1:03.25
35. Erin Poyer, RS 1:10.64
42. Chatney Tirrell, GR 1:13.63
800 run
1. Sydney Thorvaldson, RAW 2:15.35
2. Riley Smith, CODY 2:18.54
3. Libby Berryhill, LAR 2:21.5
6. Shaunti Longfellow, RS 2:24.68
34. Erin Poyer, RS 2:39.05
44. Kaelea Gibson, GR 2:46.35
1,600 run
1. Sydney Thorvaldson, RAW 4:56.34
2. Riley Smith, CODY 5:16.9
3. Muriel Jones, GR 5:22.2
27. Kayla Smith, RS 5:58.61
45. Rilee Rodgers, RS 6:36.96
3,200 run
1. Sydney Thorvaldson, RAW 10:12.75
2. Muriel Jones, GR 11:35.19
3. Elena Jensen, MTV 11:35.52
13. Madison Yoak, GR 12:36.05
18. Kayla Smith, RS 12:58.1
55 hurdles
Preliminaries
1. Alyssa Bedard, RS 8.65
9. Kennedy Pulliam, THB 9.34
9. Mariyah Brady, GR 9.34
Finals
1. Alyssa Bedard, RS 8.36
2. Isabella Romasko, STV 8.64
3. Taylor Gardner, LAR 8.79
4x200 relay
1. Laramie A, Aubry Sanchez, Rachel King, Kodi Johnson, Mallorie Hamel 1:49.3
2. Rock Springs A, Alyssa Bedard, Gracie Nightingale, Shaunti Longfellow, Favour Wanjoku 1:49.46
3. Kelly Walsh A, Amberlyn Hill, Taylor Rowe, Hannah Glynn, Hannah Holmberg 1:49.93
4x800 relay
1. Thunder Basin A, Abby Arnold, Madison Lubben, Rylee Brandon, Hailey Jones 10:01.93
2. Star Valley A, Jacie Angell, Emily Strasburg, Emma Dubisz, Brooke Kallgren 10:11.54
3. Cheyenne Central A, McKell Brenchley, Eliza Smith, Sera Glass, Kaya Pillivant 10:12.59
10. Rock Springs A, Shaunti Longfellow, Erin Poyer, Kayla Smith, Rilee Rodgers 11:00.12
High jump
1. Hannah Christie, STV 5-6
2. Jordan Stoddard, CENT 5-6
3. Addy Turner, EAST 5-4
10. Sydney Jackson, THB 4-10
10. Kaelea Gibson, GR 4-10
Long jump
1. Favour Wanjoku, RS 17-10.75
2. Breonna Beckley, NAT 17.02.5
3. Anna Harber, STV 17-1
40. Jayleigh Wright, GR 11-7.75
Triple jump
1. Breonna Beckley, NAT 37-5.5
2. Favour Wanjoku, RS 37
3. Isabella Romasko, STV 35-8.25
36. Olivia Sheets, GR 28-7.75
Shot put
Preliminaries
5. Trinity Chrisawn, RS 36-1
14. Brixen Mathis, RS 34-5.5
31. Faith Bartashnick, GR 30-2
Finals
1. Kaitlyn Megneault, CENT 41-1.75
2. Alex Cameron, SHE 40-10
3. Lauryn Love, CAMP 39-11.25
6. Trinity Chisawn, RS 36-4
15. Faith Bartashnic, GR 33-6.5
22. Brixen Mathis, RS 32-7
Boys
Team standings
1. Sheridan 117
2. Star Valley 67
3. Kelly Walsh 65
4. Cheyenne Central 63
5. Laramie 56
6. Big Horn 43
7. Rock Springs 38.5
8. Natrona 33
9. Cheyenne East 24
10. Lovell 21.5
11. Mountain View 20
12. Thunder Basin 19
13. Campbell County 16
14. Douglas 13.5
15. Cody 8
16. Evanston 7
17. Worland 6.5
18. Rawlins 5
19. Riverton 1
55 dash
Preliminaries
1. Brock Bomar, SHE 6.61
2. Emory Yoosook, KW 6.68
3. Michael Bobrowski, DOUG 6.75
32. Destry Stevenson, RS 7.09
40. Saben Carlsen, RS 7.17
57. Brett Camphouse, RS 7.36
58. Kalen Sapp, LOVE 7.44
58. Parker Ross, RS 7.44
61. Cole McKinlay, GR 7.47
61. Ismael Rodriguez, WOR 7.47
66. Trysten Halter, GR 7.59
Finals
1. Brock Bomar, SHE 6.58
2. Andrew Johnson, CENT 6.7
3. Emory Yoosook, KW 6.71
200 run
Preliminaries
1. Colten Atkinson, KW 23.29
2. Emory Yoosook, KW 23.29
3. Brock Bomar, SHE 23.35
31. Destry Stevenson, RS 25.22
36. Saben Carlsen, RS 25.44
44. Brett Camphouse, RS 25.88
51. Landen Stebner, LOVE 26.51
51. Cole McKinlay, GR 26.51
59. Parker Ross, RS 26.94
62. Trysten Halter, GR 27.42
Finals
1. Brock Bomar, SHE 22.88
2. Colten Atkinson, KW 23.06
3. Darius Wiggins, KW 23.15
400 run
1. Brock Bomar, SHE 50.95
2. Darius Wiggins, KW 51.47
3. Colten Atkinson, KW 52.01
14. Kamren Santhuff, RS 55.36
31. Cole McKinlay, GR 58.95
800 run
1. Peter Visser, STV 1:58.24
2. Travis Harmon, MTV 1:59.53
3. Mason Swingholm, LAR 1:59.73
7. Jackson Peek, RS 2:03.52
15. Maurico Perez, RS 2:09.07
19. Charles Fossey, RS 2:10.61
57. Jared Westenskow, GR 2:35.91
58. Shay O’Melia, GR 2:37.16
1,600 run
1. Peter Visser, STV 4:31.72
2. Travis Harmon, MTV 4:34.56
3. Trevor Stephen, CENT 4:34.71
16. Maurico Perez, RS 4:52.23
19. Charles Fossey, RS 4:54.13
35. Gabe Villalobos, RS 5:08.69
38. Nathan Stevenson, GR 5:11.14
44. Edmon Huang, RS 5:15.73
45. Greg Sherwin, GR 5:16.65
55. Evin Hansen, GR 5:28.59
59. Hale Iwen, GR 5:36.95
3,200 run
1. Peter Visser, STV 9:48.2
2. Connor Etzelmiller, STV 9:53.99
3. Mason Swingholm, LAR 10:00.03
23. Greg Sherwin, GR 10:58.07
24. Taden Morrell, RS 11:05.16
31. Edmon Huang, RS 11:36.31
35. Hale Iwen, GR 12:04.65
39. Shay O’Melia, GR 12:23.72
41. Evin Hansen, GR 13:20.7
55 hurdles
Preliminaries
1. Kyler Ostler, BIG 7.89
2. Robert Douglas, NAT 7.95
2. Seth Hymas, RS 7.95
Finals
1. Kyler Ostler, BIG 7.82
2. Seth Hymas, RS 7.84
3. Robert Douglas, NAT 7.88
4x200 relay
1. Kelly Walsh A, Emory Yoosook, Darius Wiggins, Colten Atkinson, Jevon Davis 1:33.56
2. Natrona A, Issac Palomo, Avery Cox, Robert Douglas, Mason Weickum 1:33.79
3. Big Horn A, Jax Zimmer, Kyler Ostler, Will Pelissier, Will Huckeba 1:34.64
13. Rock Springs A, Saben Carlsen, Brett Camphouse, Kamren Santhuff, Destry Stevenson 1:39.67
4X400 relay
1. Sheridan A, Izak Aksamit, Carter McComb, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Brock Bomar 3:32.27
2. Big Horn A, Will Huckeba, Kyler Ostler, Will Pellissier, Jax Zimmer 3:33.63
3. Cheyenne Central A, Tristan Knueppel, Brayden Kivisto, Trevor Stephen, Nicholas Sherbeyn 3:38.57
6. Rock Springs A, Seth Hymas, Kamren Santhuff, Jackson Peek, Emmanuel Odogwu 3:40.16
4x800
1. Star Valley A, Peter Visser, John Hunting, Connor Etzelmiller, Jessie Loveland 8:19.4
2. Sheridan A, Alex Garber, Wyatt Shaw, David Standish, Tim Brown 8:20.52
3. Cheyenne Central A, 8:27.26
4. Rock Springs A, Charles Fossey, Jackson Peek, Maurico Perez, Gabe Villalobos 8:31.43
1,600 sprint medley
1. Laramie A, Shay Archer, Travis Judd, Conner Killpack, Mason Swingholm 3:41.06
2. Sheridan A, Dominic Kaszas, Beau Toyne, Izak Aksamit, Wyatt Shaw 3:41.23
3. Natrona A, Issac Palomo, Robert Douglas, Nolan Valdez, Mason Henry 3:41.31
4. Rock Springs A, Seth Hymas Destry Stevenson, Emmanuel Odogwu, Jackson Peek 3:46.22
High jump
1. Perry Sutton, DOUG 6-2
2. Gabe Clinger, STV 6-2
3. Connor Goss, SHE 6
3. Emmanuel Odogwu, RS 6
Long jump
1. Seth Hymas, RS 22-2.5
2. Will Pelissier, BIG 21-8.5
3. Emory Yoosook, KW 21-5
43. Trysten Halter, GR 16-8.5
Triple jump
1. Kaliff Guevara, EAST 44-10.25
2. Dylan Preator, LOVE 43-0.5
3. Aden Gallon, CENT 42-10.5
18. Emmanuel Odogwu, RS 38-0.25
Shot put
Preliminaries
1. Joseph Turner, MTV 55-11.5
2. Gaige Vielhauer, SHE 54-9.5
3. Corbin Harris, CENT 52-4
19. Randon Gresham, RS 43-5
Finals
1. Gaige Vielhauer, SHE 54-2.5
2. Wade Pollock, EAST 50-11.5
3. Tanner Bullock, CENT 50-6.25
9. Randon Gresham, RS 48-2
