Rock Springs High School seniors Jayson Caudell and Shaunti Longfellow show off their hardware that they won after placing in the top 10 at the 2019 Wyoming cross-county state championship meet in Afton.

Caudell, who placed ninth in the boys' division, was awarded his first all-state accolade. As for Longfellow, after placing seventh, she now wraps up her high school career as a three-time all-state runner.