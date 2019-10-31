WYOMING CROSS-COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Afton
Saturday, Oct. 26
GIRLS
Teams
1. Natrona County 67
2. Cheyenne Central 80
3. Jackson 86
4. Sheridan 95
5. Laramie 110
6. Evanston 146
7. Cheyenne East 175
8. Thunder Basin 179
9. Kelly Walsh 197
10. Cheyenne South 282
Individuals
1. Abigail Whitman, Laramie 19:11.99
2. Finley Klinger, Kelly Walsh 19:41.34
3. Hailie Wilhelm, Natrona 19:44.67
4. Kaya Pillavant, Cheyenne Central 19:52.75
5. Muriel Jones, Jackson 19:53.46
6. Madyson Willis, Natrona 19:58.28
7. Shaunti Longfellow, Rock Springs 19:59.03
8. Parker Smith, Jackson 19:59.83
9. Katie Turpin, Sheridan 20:04.49
10. Mikaila Trujillo, Cheyenne East 20:06.7
11. Sylvia Brown, Sheridan 20:11.82
12. Delilah Baedke, Natrona County 20:14.91
13. Brooke Dunham, Thunder Basin 20:23.26
14. Sienna Taylor, Jackson 20:33.57
15. Sydney Morrell, Cheyenne Central 20:36.17
16. Kate Moran, Sheridan 20:36.87
17. Heidi Barton, Evanston 20:36.97
18. Libby Berryhill, Laramie 20:38.15
19. Madison Yoak, Green River 20:38.65
20. Lilly Williams, Evanston 20:45.44
21. Mckell Brenchley, Cheyenne Central 20:48.67
22. Jenna Broomfield, Cheyenne Central 20:52.08
23. Abby Newton, Sheridan 20:57.53
24. Reilly Wilson, Campbell County 21:01.84
25. Briana Hiser, Natrona 21:02.18
55. Erin Poyer, Rock Springs 22:26.19
62. Kayla Smith, Rock Springs 22:40.71
70. Rilee Rodgers, Rock Springs 23:41.72
76. Shelby Carson, Green River 25:17.25
80. Tayana Eychner, Green River 27:19.94
81. Heather Allison, Green River 32:39.1
BOYS
Teams
1. Sheridan 53
2. Cheyenne Central 70
3. Jackson 84
4. Evanston 101
5. Laramie 143
6. Kelly Walsh 171
7. Natrona County 187
8. Rock Springs 198
9. Cheyenne East 264
10. Campbell County 268
11. Green River 299
12. Cheyenne South 300
13. Thunder Basin 328
Individuals
1. Trevor Stephen, Cheyenne Central 16:26.9
2. Mason Swingholm, Laramie 16:33.98
3. Mason Henry, Natrona 16:41.55
4. Mason Wheeler, Jackson 16:44.46
5. Jacob Frentheway, Cheyenne Central 16:58.47
6. Ben Williams, Jackson 16:58.71
7. Austin Akers, Sheridan 17:02.3
8. Alex Garber, Sheridan 17:03.24
9. Jayson Caudell, Rock Springs 17:09.4
10. Dawson Crofts, Evanston 17:11.08
11. Timothy Brown, Sheridan 17:13.7
12. Kade Hatten, Jackson 17:16.53
13. David Standish, Sheridan 17:25.81
14. Reese Charest, Sheridan 17:26.3
15. Braden Kivisto, Cheyenne Central 17:27.22
16. Sam Kjerstad, Campbell County 17:33.73
17. Greg Sherwin, Green River 17:34.57
18. Kyson Miller, Kelly Walsh 17:36.02
19. Jason Frentheway, Cheyenne Central 17:38.10
20. Kaden Wiley, Evanston 17:39.46
21. Degory Day, Evanston 17:42.4
22. Cactus Rogers, Cheyenne East 17:43.41
23. Logan Hunt, Evanston 17:44.59
24. Blaine Johnson, Sheridan 17:45.58
25. Liam Blank, Kelly Walsh 17:45.69
29. Taden Morrell, Rock Springs 17:55.11
43. Zach Tranchitella, Rock Springs 18:21.68
46. Ezekiel Reading, Green River 18:26.39
47. Gabe Villalobos, Rock Springs 18:27.81
70. Edmon Huang, Rock Springs 19:21.3
77. Hale Iwen, Green River 19:35.29
79. Shay O’Melia, Green River 19:49.75
80. Christion Worden, Green River 19:52.69
87. Jared Westenskow, Green River 20:57.4
89. Troy Owens, Green River 22:50.17
