GREEN RIVER — Wolves quarterback Davis Wrage calls out a play before the ball is snapped during practice. Green River High School dropped its third conference game of the season Friday after traveling to Powell and losing to the Panthers 26-14. The Wolves are ranked fifth in the 3A West Conference with an overall record of 2-5 and a conference record of 1-3. Up next, Green River will host Cody for its final game of the regular season beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.