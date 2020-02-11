GREEN RIVER -- For as long as she can recall, Green River High School senior Raene Finch has always had a soccer ball at her feet.
Growing up, wanting to be like her older siblings and cousins, Finch began playing soccer in rec league at the age of four.
Since that time, she has developed into one of the most talented players to come out of Green River.
On Monday, February 10, the four-year varsity striker for the Wolves signed her national letter of intent to continue her soccer career at Western Wyoming Community College.
"I'm super excited," she said. "I haven't watched many Western games over the years, but I know they have been successful. I'm excited to take that next step as Mustang."
Another benefit Finch added about playing for a school close to her back yard is having her family still be able to watch her play for the next two years.
"That was really important for me as well," she said.
With only a few more weeks left of the off-season, Finch couldn't be more thrilled about starting her final one as a Wolf.
"It's both sad and exciting at the same time," she said. "I'm going to miss everyone I grew up playing with here, but I'm also excited to start this new journey."
When asked what she plans to take with her to the next level, Finch responded "Definitely my positivity. I've been playing soccer for so long, I've learned that no matter how the season is going, you just gotta stay stick with it and stay the course."
Despite getting off to a rough start in 2019, Finch helped lead the Wolves to an overall record of 5-10-1. She was later voted onto the 4A West All-Conference team by the Wyoming Coaches Association.
Come this March, Finch will enter her final season with the Wolves with a new head coach at the helm. Chris Nielsen, who now replaces former head coach Tracy Wyant, has spent the last seven years as an assistant coach for the Wolves girls soccer team.
Not only has Nielson watched Finch grow and develop into a strong player over the years, but outside of high school, Nielsen has also coached Raena's former club team, the Green River Spurs for two years.
When asked what he thinks Finch will provide her team at the college level, his response was "I think Raena is going to bring a lot of great qualities to Western. One that she's had since she was a freshman is leadership. She's always taken the lead on things and has shown other plays what to do through her actions. She is very coachable and always has a great attitude. She's consistently fun to be around."
As to what Finch should expect once she steps onto the field as a Mustang, the new GRHS head coach said "Moving forward, Raena knows she needs to expect more intensity. She works hard, but she knows she's going to have to take her game to a whole new level. In college, there are going to be girls at the same level as her."
Neilsen also added that over the years of watching Finch play, what first caught his eyes was the natural talent she had with the ball.
"I remember her freshman year she started on JV and in only a few weeks she was starting on varsity the majority of the games," he said. "Raena's got that determination and is quick up top. She just learns from her mistakes well."
Unsure of just how long she was going to continue playing the game she loved, it wasn't until the end of her junior season last year when someone from Western Wyoming first contacted her about possibly playing soccer in college.
"After that phone call, I remember feeling a bolt of confidence go through me," she said. "Before that, I didn't even think I was good enough to play at the next level."
Starting next fall, after arriving on campus, Finch will have a lot to get used to. Not only will she be attending a new school with new classes, but she will have new teammates, along with another new head coach to learn home.
Despite everything coming her way, the soon-to-be Mustang doesn't seem phased.
"I plan to go in with the right mindset and do whatever it takes to help my team be successful," she said.
Following her time at Western Wyoming, Finch plans to graduate with a degree in business management. She would then like to go to cosmetology school.
