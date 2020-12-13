FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cheyenne Central 93, Rock Springs 61

Cheyenne East 81, Star Valley 70

Custer, S.D. 74, Upton 68

Encampment 71, Dubois 50

Guernsey-Sunrise 68, Midwest 25

Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow 50, Riverside 31

Lovell 65, Big Horn 41

Worland 63, Meeteetse 35

Bridger Valley Tournament

Big Piney 73, Little Snake River 24

Lyman 68, Farson-Eden 61

Pinedale 76, Little Snake River 56

Rich County, Utah 67, Wind River 60

Burns Winter Classic

Moorcroft 61, Lingle-Fort Laramie 21

Southeast 45, Wheatland 42

Thermopolis 50, Burns 42

Torrington 64, Thermopolis 54

Gillette Tournament

Campbell County 90, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 68

St. Thomas More, South Dakota 61, Cody 28

Thunder Basin 62, Evanston 43

Herder Classic

Greybull 46, Glenrock 36

Kaycee 42, Lusk 35

Rocky Mountain 59, Glenrock 24

Rocky Mountain 75, Wright 27

Tongue River 55, Kaycee 46

Tongue River 63, Lusk 36

Wright 59, Greybull 24

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cheyenne East 55, Star Valley 36

Cheyenne East def. Rock Springs, forfeit

Cheyenne South 49, Jackson Hole 46

Custer, South Dakota 43, Upton 41

Douglas 70, Casper Kelly Walsh 38

Encampment 67, Dubois 16

Guernsey-Sunrise 39, Midwest 38

Kaycee 45, Lusk 32

Kaycee 53, Tongue River 41

Laramie 56, Green River 50

Lovell 43, Big Horn 20

Meeteetse 46, Worland 37

Riverton 52, Rawlins 40

Saratoga 55, Dubois 14

Bridger Valley Tournament

Big Piney 61, Little Snake River Valley 34

Kemmerer 66, Wind River 61

Little Snake River 53, Wind River 13

Lyman 56, Rich County, Utah 46

Pinedale 49, Farson-Eden 19

Ririe, Idaho 43, Pinedale 31

Burns Winter Classic

Moorcroft 46, Pine Bluffs 31

Moorcroft 72, Lingle-Fort Laramie 44

Thermopolis 47, Burns 43

Torrington 49, Thermopolis 40

Wheatland 46, Southeast 34

Coal Miner's Classic

Glenrock 54, Wright 42

Rocky Mountain 59, Glenrock 21

Rocky Mountain 62, Wright 15

Gillette Tournament

Scottsbluff, Neb. 50, Campbell County 43

St. Thomas More, South Dakota. 49, Cody 29

Thunder Basin 66, Evanston 27

SATURDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Casper Natrona 58, Casper Kelly Walsh 53

Cheyenne Central 63, Star Valley 56

Douglas 54, Lovell 40

Green River 71, Cheyenne South 62

Guernsey-Sunrise 48, Hulett 36

Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow 66, Midwest 17

Lander 54, Buffalo 40

Rock Springs 72, Cheyenne East 37

Scottsbluff, Neb. 55, Cody 38

Shoshoni 49, Meeteetse 47

Upton 71, Sundance 66

Bridger Valley Tournament

Mountain View 72, Rich County, Utah 36

Rich County, Utah 68, Pinedale 33

Burns Winter Classic

Pine Bluffs 57, Newcastle 38

Saratoga 51, Southeast 36

Saratoga 59, Lingle-Fort Laramie 19

Torrington 40, Moorcroft 38

Gillette Tournament

Campbell County 78, Evanston 38

Thunder Basin 55, St. Thomas More, South Dakota 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Casper Natrona 61, Casper Kelly Walsh 43

Cheyenne Central 43, Star Valley 34

Douglas 70, Lovell 22

Green River 50, Cheyenne South 34

Hanna-Elk Mountain 66, Midwest 17

Hulett 43, Guernsey-Sunrise 13

Rock River 54, Midwest 19

Shoshoni 56, Meeteetse 29

Upton 46, Sundance 26

Bridger Valley Tournament

Lyman 59, Cokeville 57

Rich County, Utah 55, Mountain View 54, OT

Ririe, Idaho 73, Cokeville 44

Burns Winter Classic

Burns 44, Newcastle 39

Lingle-Fort Laramie 50, Saratoga 47

Moorcroft 65, Torrington 53

Newcastle 47, Pine Bluffs 41

Wheatland 54, Thermopolis 45

Gillette Tournament

Campbell County 59, Evanston 33

Cody 52, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 47

St. Thomas More, South Dakota 61, Thunder Basin 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

