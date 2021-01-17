THURSDAY

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Big Piney 67, Pinedale 58

Mitchell, Neb. 74, Torrington 44

Rich County, Utah 62, Cokeville 42

Southeast 47, Lingle-Fort Laramie 24

West River Tournament

Upton-Sundance 73, Newell, S.D. 29

Wall, South Dakota 52, Moorcroft 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Century, Idaho 37, Star Valley 19

Mitchell, Neb. 35, Torrington 31

Pinedale 48, Big Piney 43

Rich County, Utah 62, Cokeville 42

Southeast 47, Lingle-Fort Laramie 24

Teton, Idaho 51, Jackson Hole 37

FRIDAY

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Buffalo 66, Wheatland 55

Casper Kelly Walsh 65, Cody 51

Cheyenne East 62, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 55

Douglas 64, Torrington 41

Encampment 65, Saratoga 55

Farson-Eden 55, Little Snake River 34

Guernsey-Sunrise 81, Midwest 24

Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow 53, Rock River 48

Jackson Hole 79, Pinedale 60

Kaycee 53, Hulett 26

Lander 88, Thermopolis 37

Laramie 60, Rawlins 49

Lovell 56, Riverside 23

Lusk 55, Lingle-Fort Laramie 29

Pine Bluffs 53, Southeast 47

Powell 77, Shoshoni 29

Sheridan 68, Casper Natrona 42

Thunder Basin 54, Cheyenne Central 46

Tongue River 72, Wright 52

Wind River 68, Burlington 65

Worland 86, Rocky Mountain 64

West River Tournament

Moorcroft 59, Edgemont, South Dakota 50

Upton 63, Faith, South Dakota 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Buffalo 60, Wheatland 41

Burlington 65, Wind River 34

Casper Natrona 48, Sheridan 41

Cheyenne East 65, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 50

Cody 59, Casper Kelly Walsh 36

Cokeville 59, Kemmerer 51

Douglas 77, Torrington 31

Farson-Eden 49, Little Snake River 36

HEM 46, Rock River 23

Kaycee 58, Hulett 13

Laramie 60, Rawlins 44

Lovell 56, Riverside 44

Lusk 56, Lingle-Fort Laramie 25

Midwest 40, Guernsey-Sunrise 26

Mountain View 41, Evanston 33

Pinedale 64, Jackson Hole 48

Powell 45, Shoshoni 35

Rock Springs 49, Star Valley 27

Saratoga 41, Encampment 35

Southeast 54, Pine Bluffs 43

Thunder Basin 71, Cheyenne Central 48

Tongue River 46, Wright 22

Worland 51, Rocky Mountain 34

West River Tournament

Rapid City Christian, South Dakota 71, Moorcroft 48

Upton 53, Newell, South Dakota 39

SATURDAY

Buffalo 71, Burns 23

Burlington 63, Riverside 39

Campbell County 69, Gering, Neb. 31

Cheyenne Central 66, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 33

Cheyenne East 72, Alliance, Neb. 58

Douglas 43, Laramie 40

Encampment 60, Little Snake River 21

Farson-Eden 70, HEM 43

Guernsey-Sunrise 63, Hulett 48

Lovell 52, Greybull 38

Meeteetse 51, Arvada-Clearmont 32

Rawlins 78, Newcastle 23

Riverton 61, Cody 43

Shoshoni 65, Lusk 59

Star Valley 57, Sugar-Salem, Idaho 51

Thunder Basin 73, Green River 54

Tongue River 52, Big Horn 45

Wind River 64, Dubois 51

West River Tournament

Moorcroft 46, New Underwood, South Dakota 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Buffalo 67, Burns 39

Cheyenne Central 53, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 50

Cheyenne East 67, Rock Springs 41

Cody 52, Riverton 19

Douglas 76, Laramie 40

Gering, Nebraska 57, Campbell County 54

HEM 39, Farson-Eden 25

Hulett 38, Guernsey-Sunrise 26

Kemmerer 53, Manila, Utah 19

Little Snake River 40, Encampment 34

Lovell 49, Greybull 26

Meeteetse 45, Arvada-Clearmont 28

Newcastle 47, Rawlins 44

Riverside 61, Burlington 55

Shoshoni 52, Lusk 24

Sugar-Salem, Idaho 54, Star Valley 22

Ten Sleep 39, Arvada-Clearmont 22

Thunder Basin 55, Green River 38

Tongue River 49, Big Horn 38

Wind River 40, Dubois 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com,.

