THURSDAY
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Big Piney 67, Pinedale 58
Mitchell, Neb. 74, Torrington 44
Rich County, Utah 62, Cokeville 42
Southeast 47, Lingle-Fort Laramie 24
West River Tournament
Upton-Sundance 73, Newell, S.D. 29
Wall, South Dakota 52, Moorcroft 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Century, Idaho 37, Star Valley 19
Mitchell, Neb. 35, Torrington 31
Pinedale 48, Big Piney 43
Rich County, Utah 62, Cokeville 42
Southeast 47, Lingle-Fort Laramie 24
Teton, Idaho 51, Jackson Hole 37
FRIDAY
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Buffalo 66, Wheatland 55
Casper Kelly Walsh 65, Cody 51
Cheyenne East 62, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 55
Douglas 64, Torrington 41
Encampment 65, Saratoga 55
Farson-Eden 55, Little Snake River 34
Guernsey-Sunrise 81, Midwest 24
Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow 53, Rock River 48
Jackson Hole 79, Pinedale 60
Kaycee 53, Hulett 26
Lander 88, Thermopolis 37
Laramie 60, Rawlins 49
Lovell 56, Riverside 23
Lusk 55, Lingle-Fort Laramie 29
Pine Bluffs 53, Southeast 47
Powell 77, Shoshoni 29
Sheridan 68, Casper Natrona 42
Thunder Basin 54, Cheyenne Central 46
Tongue River 72, Wright 52
Wind River 68, Burlington 65
Worland 86, Rocky Mountain 64
West River Tournament
Moorcroft 59, Edgemont, South Dakota 50
Upton 63, Faith, South Dakota 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Buffalo 60, Wheatland 41
Burlington 65, Wind River 34
Casper Natrona 48, Sheridan 41
Cheyenne East 65, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 50
Cody 59, Casper Kelly Walsh 36
Cokeville 59, Kemmerer 51
Douglas 77, Torrington 31
Farson-Eden 49, Little Snake River 36
HEM 46, Rock River 23
Kaycee 58, Hulett 13
Laramie 60, Rawlins 44
Lovell 56, Riverside 44
Lusk 56, Lingle-Fort Laramie 25
Midwest 40, Guernsey-Sunrise 26
Mountain View 41, Evanston 33
Pinedale 64, Jackson Hole 48
Powell 45, Shoshoni 35
Rock Springs 49, Star Valley 27
Saratoga 41, Encampment 35
Southeast 54, Pine Bluffs 43
Thunder Basin 71, Cheyenne Central 48
Tongue River 46, Wright 22
Worland 51, Rocky Mountain 34
West River Tournament
Rapid City Christian, South Dakota 71, Moorcroft 48
Upton 53, Newell, South Dakota 39
SATURDAY
Buffalo 71, Burns 23
Burlington 63, Riverside 39
Campbell County 69, Gering, Neb. 31
Cheyenne Central 66, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 33
Cheyenne East 72, Alliance, Neb. 58
Douglas 43, Laramie 40
Encampment 60, Little Snake River 21
Farson-Eden 70, HEM 43
Guernsey-Sunrise 63, Hulett 48
Lovell 52, Greybull 38
Meeteetse 51, Arvada-Clearmont 32
Rawlins 78, Newcastle 23
Riverton 61, Cody 43
Shoshoni 65, Lusk 59
Star Valley 57, Sugar-Salem, Idaho 51
Thunder Basin 73, Green River 54
Tongue River 52, Big Horn 45
Wind River 64, Dubois 51
West River Tournament
Moorcroft 46, New Underwood, South Dakota 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Buffalo 67, Burns 39
Cheyenne Central 53, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 50
Cheyenne East 67, Rock Springs 41
Cody 52, Riverton 19
Douglas 76, Laramie 40
Gering, Nebraska 57, Campbell County 54
HEM 39, Farson-Eden 25
Hulett 38, Guernsey-Sunrise 26
Kemmerer 53, Manila, Utah 19
Little Snake River 40, Encampment 34
Lovell 49, Greybull 26
Meeteetse 45, Arvada-Clearmont 28
Newcastle 47, Rawlins 44
Riverside 61, Burlington 55
Shoshoni 52, Lusk 24
Sugar-Salem, Idaho 54, Star Valley 22
Ten Sleep 39, Arvada-Clearmont 22
Thunder Basin 55, Green River 38
Tongue River 49, Big Horn 38
Wind River 40, Dubois 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com,.
