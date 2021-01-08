THURSDAY

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Burlington 65, Greybull 43

Cokeville 40, Kemmerer 32

Douglas 54, Thermopolis 33

Encampment 69, Pine Bluffs 41

Moorcroft 52, Hulett 31

Saratoga 58, Southeast 47

Sheridan 63, Buffalo 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Burlington 59, Greybull 53

Cokeville 52, Kemmerer 50

Douglas 78, Thermopolis 22

Moorcroft 54, Hulett 14

Pine Bluffs 53, Encampment 29

Sheridan 51, Buffalo 40

Southeast 44, Saratoga 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com.

