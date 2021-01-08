THURSDAY
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Burlington 65, Greybull 43
Cokeville 40, Kemmerer 32
Douglas 54, Thermopolis 33
Encampment 69, Pine Bluffs 41
Moorcroft 52, Hulett 31
Saratoga 58, Southeast 47
Sheridan 63, Buffalo 45
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Burlington 59, Greybull 53
Cokeville 52, Kemmerer 50
Douglas 78, Thermopolis 22
Moorcroft 54, Hulett 14
Pine Bluffs 53, Encampment 29
Sheridan 51, Buffalo 40
Southeast 44, Saratoga 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com.
