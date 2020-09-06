Friday's scores
Bridger, Mont. 63, Ten Sleep 0
Cheyenne Central 38, Casper Kelly Walsh 12
Cheyenne East 34, Casper Natrona 27
Cody 44, Riverton 23
Cokeville 34, Rich County, Utah 6
Douglas 20, Torrington 7
Evanston 21, Mountain View 15
Farson-Eden 67, Guernsey-Sunrise 7
Glenrock 48, Pinedale 20
Jackson Hole 50, Bear Lake, Idaho 21
Kaycee 45, Dubois 10
Lander 28, Green River 7
Laramie 35, Campbell County 22
Lingle-Fort Laramie 48, Wind River 12
Lovell 26, Big Horn 0
Lyman 40, Rawlins 12
Mitchell, Neb. 43, Burns 0
Moorcroft 34, Greybull 7
Pine Bluffs 16, Riverside 6
Powell 41, Worland 6
Preston, Idaho 34, Star Valley 15
Rocky Mountain 52, Wright 0
Sheridan 63, Cheyenne South 8
Southeast 22, Shoshoni 0
Thermopolis 22, Tongue River 7
Thunder Basin 41, Rock Springs 21
Wheatland 50, Kemmerer 0
Saturday's scores
Burlington 57, Hulett 30
Encampment 63, Midwest 7
Meeteetse 68, Normative Services 25
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com.
