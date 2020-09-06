Friday's scores

Bridger, Mont. 63, Ten Sleep 0

Cheyenne Central 38, Casper Kelly Walsh 12

Cheyenne East 34, Casper Natrona 27

Cody 44, Riverton 23

Cokeville 34, Rich County, Utah 6

Douglas 20, Torrington 7

Evanston 21, Mountain View 15

Farson-Eden 67, Guernsey-Sunrise 7

Glenrock 48, Pinedale 20

Jackson Hole 50, Bear Lake, Idaho 21

Kaycee 45, Dubois 10

Lander 28, Green River 7

Laramie 35, Campbell County 22

Lingle-Fort Laramie 48, Wind River 12

Lovell 26, Big Horn 0

Lyman 40, Rawlins 12

Mitchell, Neb. 43, Burns 0

Moorcroft 34, Greybull 7

Pine Bluffs 16, Riverside 6

Powell 41, Worland 6

Preston, Idaho 34, Star Valley 15

Rocky Mountain 52, Wright 0

Sheridan 63, Cheyenne South 8

Southeast 22, Shoshoni 0

Thermopolis 22, Tongue River 7

Thunder Basin 41, Rock Springs 21

Wheatland 50, Kemmerer 0

Saturday's scores

Burlington 57, Hulett 30

Encampment 63, Midwest 7

Meeteetse 68, Normative Services 25

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com.

