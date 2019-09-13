FARSON – Triston Lamorie, No. 36, of Farson-Eden High School finds some open field to run the ball during a home game earlier this year. Due to a forfeit from Ten Sleep, FEHS hosted Encampment on Friday and beat the Tigers 32-7. Head coach Trip Applequist said the Pronghorns had a tough time moving the ball down field, but the defense more than made up for it after holding their opponent to only seven points. After coming off a win in last year’s state championship, the Pronghorns are off to another great start in 2019. FEHS has outscored its opponents 87-13 in its first two games.

Following Friday’s win, the Pronghorns now move to 2-0 and will begin prepping to host Dubois on Friday, September 20 for the first conference game of the season. Friday’s kickoff is set for 2 p.m.