FARSON – Fresh off its undefeated season and state championship victory last November, the Farson-Eden High School football team got off to another great start in 2019.
On Saturday, the Pronghorns hosted Guernsey-Sunrise and beat the Vikings 55-6 for their 12th-straight victory.
Early in the first quarter, Farson-Eden jumped out ahead, and by the time halftime rolled around, FEHS led 42-0. Not only was the offense clicking well, but in the second half the Pronghorns defense snatched back-to-back interceptions and returned them to the house to secure the 49-point victory.
Farson-Eden received the ball first. Not only did the home team feel confident going into the matchup, but it only took the Pronghorns three plays to drive the ball into the end zone.
Less than two minutes into the first quarter, Paxton Hunt threw a perfect 21-yard pass to Colin Malec for the first score. Not long after, Hunt capped off the drive with a two-point kick, giving his team an 8-0 lead. In six-man football, a successful point after attempt is worth two points and running into the end zone is only worth one extra point.
Following the touchdown drive by FEHS, Guernsey did its best to fight back, but the special teams unit had a bit of trouble. Right off the kickoff, Farson-Eden recovered the ball and began their second consecutive drive on their own 35-yard line.
Just when Guernsey thought things couldn’t get any worse, Hunt found some space and threw a deep ball down field to Malec. After a few seconds of traveling through the air, the ball deflected off Malec and found its way into the hands of Parker Clawson, who ran the ball across the goal line for the Pronghorns' second touchdown.
Hunt tried to give his team another two points, but after a blocked kick, the Pronghorns led 14-0 with 7:57 remaining in the first quarter.
Fortunately, it wasn’t long before the Pronghorns offense was back on the field. Following a quick four and out by the Vikings offense, FEHS got the ball back on Guernsey’s 32-yard line with just over six minutes remaining.
Hunt got the Pronghorns started with an 8-yard run and had smooth sailing the rest of the way. Five plays later, the Pronghorns went up 20-0 after Levi Johnson capped off a 13-yard touchdown run with 4:55 remaining.
Even though the Pronghorns were leading heavily, Guernsey never stopped fighting. The Vikings got the ball back at their own 27-yard line but could not find a way to move the ball.
On the very first play, Colby Jones sacked the Vikings quarterback for a loss of 3 yards. Guernsey tried to bounce back, but the hungry FEHS defense wouldn’t budge.
A few plays later, the Vikings offense turned the ball over on downs, giving FEHS the ball back at midfield with just over three minutes to play. Not even two minutes later, the Pronghorns drove the ball down field and extended their lead 26-0.
After five plays, Carson Jones threw a bullet to Zander Reed for a 6-yard touchdown, giving the ball back to Guernsey with only 1:16 remaining in the quarter.
The Vikings offense tried to regroup, but the momentum of the game was not on their side. After six plays, Trea Denny busted through the line and forced a safety, giving FEHS a 28-0 lead going into the second quarter.
After 10 minutes of play, Guernsey still had no idea how to keep FEHS off the board. On the very first play of the quarter, Hunt pitched the ball to Carson Jones, who ran the ball 41 yards for what was now 34-0 lead.
Less than two minutes later, Guernsey’s offense took the field, but Farson-Eden still wasn’t done. On the fourth play of the dive, Parker Clawson intercepted the ball to start on the Pronghorns' 37-yard line with just over seven minutes remaining in the half.
Unfortunately, two plays later, Triston Lamorie threw an interception of his own, giving Guernsey-Sunrise the ball back on their side of the field. Four plays into their drive, the Vikings were forced to punt the ball, giving FEHS the ball the ball with 3:39 before the break.
The Pronghorns started their drive on their own 32-yard line, and in six plays, the offense drove the ball down field to the Vikings 10-yard line.
One play later, on fourth and 1, Carson Jones busted across the goal line for a 5-yard touchdown. Hunt kicked the ball through the uprights, giving FEHS a 42-0 lead.
With just over one minute remaining in the half, Guernsey did its best to drive the ball down field. As the first-half whistle sounded, FEHS went into the locker room leading heavily.
Not only did the Pronghorns dominate the first half, but FEHS could not have asked for a better way to start the third quarter. On the fourth play of the Vikings' drive, Johnson intercepted the ball and returned it for a 48-0 lead with 7:36 remaining.
Just over three minutes later, the Pronghorns defense still wasn’t done. Malec picked off Guernsey’s quarterback and returned it to the end zone for the Pronghorns' final score of the game.
After a dominant three quarters of play, the only thing left for the Pronghorns to work toward was a shutout. Unfortunately, Guernsey’s offense wouldn’t allow it.
With only 26 seconds remaining, a Viking running back broke free for a 10-yard touchdown run.
After cruising their way to a Week One victory, FEHS will look to keep its winning streak alive. Up next, the Pronghorns travel to Ten Sleep for their first conference game of the season on Saturday, Sept. 14, with kickoff set for 2 p.m.
