FARSON — Carson Jones of Farson-Eden High School jukes his way past a defender and finds wide-open field to run with during Friday’s game against Riverside.

Going into halftime, FEHS led 28-6 but the Rebels never shied away. After the break, Riverside scored 18-straight points to move back to within 10. However, in the final 10 minutes, Farson-Eden outscored the Rebels 20-6 before closing out the game with a 54-30 victory. Friday’s win over Riverside extends the Pronghorns’ record to 4-0. Up next, FEHS will hit the road for the first time this season Oct. 5 and travel to Meeteetse for a conference matchup against the Longhorns. For more details, watch the Rocket Miner.

 Rocket-Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna

