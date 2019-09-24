FARSON – In a 3-0 start to the season, the Farson-Eden High School football team is coming off a 78-12 victory at home over Dubois last Friday.
FEHS head coach Trip Applequist said he is pleased with the overall effort from Friday’s game and is happy about how well his team has come together these past few weeks.
Not only is the offense performing well, but the defense has held opponents to a combined four scores over the last three weeks.
Throughout Friday’s game, Farso-Eden held the Rams to 101 passing yards and only 43 yards rushing.
Applequist noted the offensive line blocked well and the run game was successful Friday.
“We pieced together long runs and found big holes to shoot through,” Applequist said. “Anytime you can develop a strong ground game, you have a great shot at winning.”
During last week’s match, it didn’t take long for FEHS to get going. The Pronghorns jumped out to a 46-6 lead by halftime and never slowed down.
Dubois scored its second touchdown in the third quarter, but it wasn’t near enough to keep in stride with the home team. Throughout the second half, Farson-Eden outscored the Rams 32-6 before closing out the contest with a 66-point victory.
Despite losing a talented group of seniors after last year’s state title win in Laramie, Applequist isn’t surprised how well his new team is performing in 2019.
“These guys got a lot of playing time last year and have worked incredibly hard during the off-season,” he said. “Looking at our record right now, I’m not surprised.”
Up next, the Pronghorns will take on conference rival, Riverside, which is also undefeated to start the year.
After last year’s 66-19 victory over the Rebels, Applequist expects Riverside to give his team everything its got.
“Riverside was a young team last year, and are now a year older,” he said. “They run a spread offense and like to throw the ball. For us to be successful, our defense needs to provide solid coverage and our pass rushers need to stay home and put pressure on their quarterback.”
Riverside’s offense has scored 154 points in two games, but its defense has given up 86.
Farson-Eden will look to repeat last year’s success over the Rebels and come out with a fourth-straight victory to begin the year.
FEHS hasn’t lost a game since the state championship game back in 2017 when Kaycee defeated the Pronghorns 55-30.
Come Friday, Riverside will look to put an end to the impressive winning streak. Kickoff for this game is set for 1 p.m. at Farson-Eden High School.
