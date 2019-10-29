FARSON – Following two-straight losses, the Farson-Eden High School football team wrapped up the regular season on a high note Friday by beating conference foe St. Stephens 63-15 at home.
Right from the start, the Pronghorns remained in full control. After touching the ball four times in the first half, FEHS took a 23-7 lead into the break and never slowed down. The Pronghorns defense held the Eagles to only eight points while the offense added another 4- points in the final 20 minutes.
After kicking the ball off to start the first half, Farson-Eden came out ready to play. After only four plays, the Pronghorn defense held the Eagles to only 3 yards and forced St. Stephens to turn the ball over on downs with 8:15 remaining in the first quarter.
Already deep inside Eagle territory, and thanks to three-straight offside calls on the defense, the Pronghorns found themselves on the Eagles’ 3-yard line less than a minute later. However, FEHS junior Triston Lamorie’s pass was intercepted, resulting in the first turnover for the Pronghorns.
Fortunately, Farson-Eden’s offense was back on the field less than one minute later after an Eagles running back fumbled the ball with 6:50 remaining in the opening quarter. Cree Jones recovered the loose ball for the Pronghorns.
Not only was Farson-Eden’s defense making plays when it needed to most, but then the Pronghorn offense finally found some rhythm. Three plays into the drive, following a block in the back call on FEHS, Trevor Jones got the offense going with a 5-yard carry. Three plays later, after making it all the way down to the Eagles’ 9-yard line, Lamorie redeemed himself with a rushing touchdown with 3:53 remaining on the clock. Capping the drive off was Trevor Jones, who kicked his first of seven successful point after attempts to give his team an 8-0 lead. In Wyoming six-man football, kicking the ball after a touchdown is worth two points while a run or pass into the end zone is worth only one.
FEHS kicked the ball back to a struggling St. Stephens offense with just over three and a half minutes remaining in the quarter. After back-to-back turnovers on its last two drives, St. Stephens pieced together its first scoring drive, going 65 yards in just over six and a half minutes to cut the lead back to one with 7:17 remaining in the second quarter.
During the drive, the Eagles ran 12 plays. Despite Farson-Eden’s effort to stop the Eagles in their tracks, St. Stephens kept gaining short yardage to burn clock and keep the Pronghorns offense off the field.
Farson-Eden got the ball back with just over seven minutes remaining in the half. Despite being forced to start all the way back on their own 15-yard line, the Pronghorns quickly got going again. Paxton Hunt pitched the ball back to Lamorie for a 14-yard pick up to open the team’s third drive of the day.
Three plays later, and following another offside call on the defense, FEHS found itself at the Eagles’ 23-yard line. One snap later, Hunt who had plenty of time to drop back thanks to some great blocking up front, found Philip Lowry a few yards down field. The junior receiver weaved his way through the Eagles’ defense for a 23-yard receiving touchdown with 6:09 remaining in the half.
FEHS had a trick up its sleeve and faked the two-point kick attempt as the ball was snapped back to Trevor Jones, who found Lamorie wide open in the end zone for a one-point play to give the Pronghorns a 14-7 lead.
Not only was Farson-Eden able to extend its lead again, but the Pronghorns hit the gas pedal and never looked back.
By the time St. Stephens got the ball back with just over six minutes remaining in the half, the Eagles found only one first down before being forced to turn the ball over on downs for a second time. Thanks to some great pass breaksup from Hunt and a big hit from Cougar Lux, St. Stephens had the ball for only three minutes before committing their third turnover.
With exactly 3:22 before the break, Farson-Eden started all the way back on their own 21-yard line. Down at the Eagles’ 15-yard line with just over a minute and half remaining in the half, Hunt pitched the ball back to Lowry, who was tackled down at the 4-yard line. One snap later, FEHS junior Trea Denny muscled his way across the goal line and into the end zone with 1:14 left on the clock to give his team a 16-point lead.
St. Stephens got the ball back with 68 seconds remaining. Farson-Eden’s defense did a great job keeping the Eagles not only contained, but in bounds to help time run down faster.
St. Stephens drove the ball all the way down to the Pronghorns’ 20-yard line in eight plays, but only had 13 seconds left on the clock. Electing to run the ball, Hunt read the play and tackled the ball carrier. The Eagles come up empty as FEHS remained in full control 23-7 at halftime.
Following a dominant first half of play, Farson-Eden came out ready to get back to work. After receiving the kickoff, it took the Pronghorns three plays before Hunt connected with Lamorie on a 36-yard touchdown pass with 9:20 remaining in the quarter.
Now trailing by 24 points, St. Stephens got the ball back for their first drive of the second half. After limiting the visitors to only 4 yards, FEHS forced the Eagles to turn the ball for a third time.
After chewing up a little less than two minutes, Farson-Eden ran four plays before Hunt found Lowry again, this time on a 4-yard touchdown pass to give his team a 39-7 lead with 3:34 remaining in the third quarter.
Thanks to another great defensive play from Cree Jones, St. Stephens fumbled the football, which was recovered by Zander Reed at the Pronghorns’ 30-yard line. After being back on the field for a second time in less than a minute, Farson-Eden ran only two plays before committing a turnover. Lamorie fumbled the ball, which then resulted in an Eagles touchdown after a St. Stephens defender returned it to the house.
Fortunately, FEHS quickly gathered itself on the very next play. Lamorie redeemed himself in a big way again after taking off for a 55-yard touchdown run to put his team back in front by 32 points.
A few minutes later, with just over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, St. Stephens found itself on the Pronghorns’ 27-yard line. However, due another great defensive stop from Reed and Ty Makris, FEHS forced the Eagles to turn the ball over on downs yet again.
Just over one minute later, thanks to a 20-yard touchdown run from Hunt, Farson-Eden extended its lead to 55-15 with 6:30 remaining. Not only were the Eagles trailing heavily, but FEHS still wasn’t done.
Less than two minutes later, FEHS forced the Eagles to turn the ball over for a fifth time. After two big catches from Lamorie and Colby Jones, FEHS had the ball at the 5-yard line after only three plays. Zander Reed completed the drive after plowing his way across the goal line for a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 2:20 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Not only was the score now 63-15, but Hunt forced the Eagles to fumble the football on the first play of the drive. Farson-Eden’s offense took the field, ran three quick plays, and allowed the clock to bleed dry before walking off the field with a 48-point win.
After wrapping up the regular season in dominant fashion, the Pronghorns will now go into the playoffs as the No. 3 ranked team in the West. Up next, FEHS will travel to Hulett and take on the Devils on Friday, Nov. 1. Kickoff for this game is set for noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.