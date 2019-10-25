10-25-19 FEHS football FB.jpg
FARSON — The Farson-Eden High School football team walks off the field feeling accomplished after defeating St. Stephens 63-15 Friday at home. Following back-to-back losses, the Pronghorns wrapped up the 2019 regular season on a high note after defeating St. Stephens at home. Early in the game, the Pronghorns jumped in front. By halftime, the team went into the locker room with a 23-7 lead. St. Stephens did its best to get back in the game, but Farson-Eden’s defense held the Eagles to only eight points. As for the offense, FEHS coasted to finish line after adding another 40 points in the final 20 minutes. The Pronghorns heads into the playoffs as the No. 3-ranked team in the West after finishing the regular season with a 6-2 record. Farson-Eden will open the playoffs on the road against Lingle-Fort Laramie or Hulett.

 Rocket-Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna

