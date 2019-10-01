FARSON – The Farson-Eden High School football team continued its winning ways in hosting Riverside High School this past Friday and beating the Rebels 54-30.
At halftime FEHS led 28-6, but the Rebels never stopped fighting. By the time the fourth quarter arrived, Riverside scored 18-straight points to move within 10. However, FEHS kept fighting and outscored the Rebels 20-6 in the final 10 minutes to walk away with a 24-point victory and their fourth-straight win on the year.
Following a 6-6 tie late in the first quarter, FEHS junior Carson Jones found Parker Clawson in the back of the end zone with 1:25 left on the clock to give the Pronghorns a 12-6 lead.
Not only were the Pronghorns finding their rhythm on offense, but after surrendering six points earlier in the game, the defense began to pick up. When the Rebels got the ball back, they only snapped the ball three times before being forced to punt with only one second remaining in the opening quarter.
With momentum finally starting to build, the Pronghorn offense got off to a great start in the second quarter. Beginning all the way down at their own 15-yard line, Colin Malec and Levi Johnson combined for 17 yards to get the Pronghorns’ run game going.
However, on back-to-back plays, Riverside came alive and forced the Pronghorns to lose a few yards. Instead of rolling over, FEHS crawled back. On third down and long, Johnson broke free for a 53-yard touchdown run to give his team a 19-6 advantage. To cap the drive, FEHS sophomore Trevor Jones kicked through his first successful two-point after attempt, sending the Rebels trailing by 14 points with just over six minutes remaining in the half.
Trailing heavily, Riverside’s offense tried to get the team back in the game, but the Pronghorns defense slammed the door shut. After eight plays, the Rebels were held to only one first down before Clawson picked off the quarterback and intercepted the ball in the back of the end for a touchback.
With the offense back on the field, FEHS started its next drive at it’s own 15-yard line with plenty of time. On the first play from scrimmage, Malec got the Pronghorns going with a 14-yard carry after finding his way past a few Rebel defenders. However, three plays later, with 1:48 remaining in the half, Malec misread one of his receivers and threw his first and only interception of the day.
Fortunately, it wasn’t long before the Pronghorns got the ball back. With just over one minute remaining in the half, Carson Jones made a great defensive play and intercepted the ball. He returned it to the house for a 75-yard touchdown.
FEHS stood in front 28-6, and Riverside had only 52 seconds to find a way to score before halftime. With not much time to work with, the Rebels did everything they could to find some open field, but after being held to zero yards, the visiting team was forced to punt yet again.
After another great defensive stop, Farson was unable to extend its lead after getting the ball back with only 19 seconds before the break. FEHS went into the locker room holding onto a 22-point lead and all of the momentum.
FEHS kicked off to start the second half, but after a strip by Clawson, Farson-Eden’s offense got the ball back on their own 23-yard line to start the third quarter. Just three plays later, Johnson broke to the sidelines and ran the ball across the line for a 19-yard score to put his team in front 34-6.
However, just when FEHS thought everything was going its way, Riverside came back. With just over seven minutes remaining in the quarter, the Rebels ran four plays and went 49 yards for a touchdown to cut the margin to 22.
After coming away with a long touchdown run, Riverside tried its luck on an on-side kick, but thanks to Triston Lamorie, FEHS got the ball back on its own 32-yard line. Unfortunately, after eating up almost four minutes on the clock, Johnson was stopped short on fourth and goal with 3:18 remaining in the quarter.
Not only did the stop give Riverside some momentum, but it wasn’t long before the visitors were back in the end zone. Less than one minute later, due to a tipped pass on third down, a Rebels receiver found room and scored after going 71 yards untouched.
Not only were the Rebels now in striking distance, but after another on-side kick attempt, Riverside recovered the ball. Just a few plays later, with only seconds remaining in the third, Colby Jones came up big on first down and goal and stopped the Rebels runner 5 yards behind of the line of scrimmage. However, on the very first play of the fourth quarter, the Rebels scored a 7-yard touchdown run to make it a 10-point game with 9:49 remaining.
Just when Farson-Eden thought things couldn’t get any worse, the offense came up short on its next series and was forced to turn the ball over on downs.
Riverside got the ball back on its own 21 yard line. Just when FEHS needed a big play on defense, Malec answered the call and intercepted a fourth-down pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown. Not only was it the junior coming up big, but thanks to the entire Farson-Eden line applying pressure, the quarterback threw up a 50/50 ball that turned out in the home team’s favor.
Following the turnover, Riverside’s offense tried to get going again. After making it all the way down to the goal line, the Rebels answered with a 15-yard touchdown pass with 5:40 remaining in game. After cutting the lead back to within 10, Riverside tried to find two more points, but Farson-Eden’s defense came up big again and blocked the kick to keep the lead at 40-30.
With Riverside still knocking at the door, Farson-Eden turned on the jets and went 40 yards in less than two minutes to extend the lead back up to 18 points.
During the drive, Riverside’s defense did everything it could to stop the Pronghorns, but after a 21-yard strike from Paxton Hunt to Clawson on fourth down, FEHS was back in front heavily with only 3:32 left on the clock.
With not a whole lot of time remaining, the Rebels took the ball over on its own 28 yard line. After four great stops by the Pronghorn defense, Riverside was forced to turn the ball over after an incomplete pass on fourth down.
After another great outing by the Farson-Eden defense, it was time for the offense to take the field. The ball was already at the Bison 1-yard line. After two plays, Lamorie busted through the line and into the end zone for a 2-yard score and the final points of the day.
Following a scare from Riverside, FEHS will look to keep its perfect season alive when the Pronghorns travel to Meeteetse on Saturday, Oct. 5, for a conference matchup against the Longhorns. Saturday’s game is set to start at 2 p.m.
