FARSON – The Farson-Eden High School girls basketball team hosted conference foe, Encampment Saturday at home. After a quiet start from both sides, FEHS found its rhythm early in the second quarter and later closed out the contest with a commanding 44-30 win.
After managing just four points in the first quarter, FEHS was fortunate to go into the start of the second down by just four. Soon after, the Pronghorns offense regrouped and outscored the Tigers 17-7 to close out the half. This allowed the home team to carry a 21-15 lead going into halftime.
Following a short intermission, the Pronghorns came out to start the second half in familiar territory. Throughout the entire third quarter, FEHS managed to score only four points yet again. Fortunately, after holding the Tigers to seven, the Pronghorns remained in front by three going into the start of the fourth quarter.
As time continued to wind down, FEHS grew stronger. By the time the final horn sounded, the Pronghorns knocked down a game-high 19 points, closing out the contest with a 14-point win. Not only was it the offense for Farson that got hot late, but also its defense. In the final eight minutes, despite a strong effort from Encampment’s offense, the Tigers were held to only eight points.
Leading the way in scoring for the Pronghorns was Ighlee Thoren. In 32 minutes, the FEHS junior scored 16 of the teams 44 points. Three of those points came in the first quarter, followed by nine in the second. After finding her way to the charity stripe one time throughout the contest, Thoren finished her night shooting 50% from the line. After coming out to start the second half, Thoren didn’t find the net in the third quarter, but later knocked down four in the fourth to help cement the win.
Coming in second on the team in scoring was another Thoren on the roster. After a quiet first half from Tyra, the sophomore pieced together four points in the third quarter, followed by four in the fourth. She finished her night with eight points on four baskets.
As for Aniya Teppo and Brenlee Logan, the two upperclassmen tied for third in scoring after combining for a total of 14 points. Each player closed out the contest with seven points each.
Teppo, who is one of four seniors on the roster, scored four points in the second quarter, followed by three in the fourth. Her shot from behind the arch coming late in the game was one of three three-pointers the team combined for all night. The other two deep balls were from Ighlee Thoren.
As for Logan, five of her seven points came via foul shots. Throughout the contest, the junior found her way to the charity stripe a total of five times.
After just one trip in the first eight minutes, Logan found herself going into the start of the second quarter with one point. She then scored her only field goal of the contest with just over three minutes remaining in half. Before going back into the locker rooms for the start of halftime, Logan made her way back to the foul line for a second time, unfortunately, this time she went 0-2.
Following the break, the junior made sure to wrap up her night on a strong note. After three final trips to the charity stripe in the final eight minutes, Logan closed out her scoring shooting 4-6.
Adding to the scoreboard, FEHS players Aden Scheer and Raelyn Quick closed out their night with a combined six points. Coming away with the majority of those six points was Scheer who had four. The young sophomore scored once in the second quarter and again in the fourth.
Quick, another senior on the team, knocked through her only basket of the night with 42 seconds remaining in the ball game. After getting a nice look from Ighlee Thoren, the senior made a strong run to the rim and finished the play with an easy layup. This not only helped extend the Pronghorns lead, but it was also the final basket of the night from either side.
Saturday’s victory over Encampment couldn’t have come at a better time. Just one day earlier, FEHS opened up its weekend with a 57-44 conference loss to Saratoga.
Following a two-game split, the Pronghorns currently sit in fourth place in the 1A Southwest Conference with an overall record of 7-13 and conference record of 2-5.
“I thought the game against Encampment was a good win for us,” FEHS head coach Pete Waterson said. “We needed that game in order to get into the regional tournament. Obviously we didn’t get off to the best start, but right now it’s that time of year where we have some players, even some of our starters that are playing through injuries. Overall, I was happy with how we performed.”
Up next, the Pronghorns will look to stay in the win column when the team travels to Cokeville on Friday, February 21. Tip-off for this game is set for 5:30 p.m.
“We need to be at our best come Friday,” Waterson said. “Cokeville is a great team and if you don’t play up to your potential, they will run you right out of the gym. Last time we played them I thought we played a good first half, but didn’t finish. If we see them in tournament play, we will have to come up with a different game plan.”
