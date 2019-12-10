FARSON -- After coming off a state championship in 2019, the Farson-Eden High School boys basketball team wants to get back to the promise land.
Last season the Pronghorns went undefeated throughout the playoffs after tearing up the regulars season with an overall record of 23-4 and a conference record of 6-2.
Moving forward, head coach Rick Mitchelson and the rest of the Pronghorns will have a challenging road ahead. Not only did the team lose four seniors who carried valuable experience, but one of those seniors was Lain Mitchelson, who led the team in a lot of categories including points scored, rebounds and assists.
"Lain was our motor," Mitchelson said. "Losing him along with the rest of the seniors hurts. However, I believe the experience the younger guys picked up last year after making a deep run in the postseason and playing in some big-time games will help carry us forward. Nothing by now should come as new to them. If we act and play like we have been there before, we will be a strong team again."
Mitchelson understands that this year's team isn't the same as last year.
"We can't just turn on the jets and score whenever we want," he said. "We are going to have to play a different style of basketball, even if that means grinding it out and playing better defense to win games."
To help improve the team, Mitchelson is expecting a strong freshman class to help replace those four seniors. However, he also understands none of those freshmen are ready to come in and make an impact right away.
"None of them are there just yet, but with time and more reps they will get there," he said.
If there was one thing the team needs to improve on, rebounding the ball is the biggest, according to Mitchelson.
"Last year we relied on Lane to rebound for us," he said. "Everyone is going to have to play their part and come together if we want to be successful again."
FEHS opened up the season on Monday, Nov. 25, when the Pronghorns had their first practice.
With games right around the corner, Mitchelson has already circled on his calendar the Bridger Valley Tournament.
"Last year we won that tournament, and I think it will be a great opportunity to see where we sit early on," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.