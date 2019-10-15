FARSON — Farson-Eden senior Paxton Hunt throws the ball deep downfield during a game earlier this year. On Saturday, FEHS lost its first game of the season and its first game since 2017 after traveling to Baggs and losing to No. 1 ranked Little Snake River Valley High School 53-0. Up next, the Pronghorns will host conference foe Burlington High School at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.