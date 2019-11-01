11-01-19 FEHS football stand alone.jpg
HULETT — Parker Clawson of Farson-Eden goes over the top of a defender and makes a great catch during a game earlier this year. On Friday, the defending state champions saw their season come to an end after traveling to Hulett and losing to the Red Devils 60-13 in the first-round of the 1A six-man football playoffs. The Pronghorns wrapped up the 2019 season with an overall record of 7-2 and a conference record of 5-2.

 Rocket-Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna

