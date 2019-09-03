RAWLINS – The Rock Springs High School tennis team traveled to Rawlins this past Saturday for a conference matchup against the Outlaws.
On the girls’ side, the Tigers walked away with a dominant 4-1 win while the boys walked out with a near 3-2 defeat.
Thanks to Rachel Shuler, who won her No. 1 singles match in straight sets, Rock Springs got the start it was looking for. Shuler came out hot with a commanding 6-1 win in her first set and followed that up with a 6-3 win in the second.
As for the No. 2 singles match, Aislyn Pecolar didn’t miss a beat. After a narrow 6-4 win in the first set, Pecolar took down Savannah Townsend of Rawlins 6-0 in the second to complete the sweep. Later on, Abbie Erramouspe and Haylie Nandrup showed no mercy in their No. 2 doubles match. The two Tigers won easily by scores of 6-1 and 6-0 in straight sets.
The only loss of the day came in the No. 1 doubles match when Makalie Mignery and Makailey Johnson lost to Bailee Thompson and Alexis Townsend. The match went into three sets, as Rock Springs never gave up. Mignery and Johnson opened the match with a commanding 6-1 victory but couldn’t keep their momentum rolling. The Rawlins players rallied in the final two sets to win the match 2-1.
As for the boys’ team, Rock Springs fought hard but couldn’t pull out the team win. The only two victories came in the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches.
Rock Springs senior Kreston Klein and his partner Tommy Edwards had an easy time in their match. The two No. 1 doubles partners knocked off Chase Holcomb and Toran Flores of Rawlins in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-1.
No. 3 doubles partners Cole Meats and Zach Smith had a more difficult time pulling out their victory. The Tigers won their opening match by a narrow 6-4 and later faced another challenge. Rawlins came back strong, but Meats and Smith never gave up. Instead, the partners dug in and won the match 7-5.
Following the 1-1 result in Rawlins, Rock Springs will go into its next match looking for a clean sweep.
Up next, the Tigers travel to Green River on Sept. 5. Thursday’s matches are set to start at 4 p.m.
