ROCK SPRINGS -- Tiger senior Payton Reese, goes up for a kill during Friday night's homecoming game against the Wolverines. Rock Springs beat Riverton in five sets -- 25-16, 25-22, 25-27, 16-25 and 15-7. Rock Springs then traveled to Cody on Saturday for a 4A Northwest Conference matchup and beat the Fillies in three-straight sets. Up next, the Tigers will host Jackson Hole inside Tigers Gymnasium at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Rock Springs sits with an impressive overall record of 20-5.