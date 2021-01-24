Rock Springs Double Duals Results

Friday, January 22, 2021

Guaranteed third place

Cheyenne East defeated Rock Springs 45-31

106

Broc Fletcher, Rock Springs, won by fall over Alleynah Ronnau (2:34)

113

Justin Henry, Rock Springs, won by fall over Benjamin Whitright (0:38)

120

Landon Trujillo, East, won by fall over Josh Sosa (2:39)

126

Jonus Aragon, East, won by fall over Kyle Cahill (1:22)

132

Tim Henry, Rock Springs, won by fall over Ted Bertogli (1:04)

138

RJ Davidson, Rock Springs, won by decision over Brian Mead (5-3)

145

Cade Pugh, East, won by fall over Hayden Romero (3:48)

152

Mason Yenney, Rock Springs, won by major decision over Seth Scott (14-2)

160

Jackson Hesford, East, won by decision over Cash Christensen (10-6)

170

Blaise Ronnau, East, won by fall over Danial Suazo (1:54)

182

Keagan Bartlett, East, won by fall over Hunter Walker (0:41)

195

Bradley Whitright, East, won by fall over Pablo Meza (1:19)

220

Trey Bower, East, won by fall over Ranger Elkins (1:44)

285

AJ Kelly, Rock Springs, won by fall over Gavyn Aumiller (2:37)

Rock Springs defeated Cheyenne Central 60-15

106

Broc Fletcher, Rock Springs, won by fall over Cory Bomhoff (0:43)

113

Justin Henry, Rock Springs, won by fall over Bryson Heilbut (0:39)

120

Josh Sosa, Rock Springs, won by fall over Riley Kirkwood (0:59)

126

Kyle Cahill, Rock Springs, won by forfeit over unknown

132

Tim Henry, Rock Springs, won by fall over River Mossberg (1:34)

138

RJ Davidson, Rock Springs, won by fall over Christian Kopf (4:38)

145

Slater Bates, Central, won by fall over Hayden Romero (3:32)

152

Mason Yenney, Rock Springs, won by fall over Wyatt King (0:35)

160

Cash Christensen, Rock Springs, won by decision over Nathan Lundberg (4-0)

170

Danial Suazo, Rock Springs, won by decision over Charlie Nichols (12-8)

182

Davin Mattimoe, Central, won by fall over Hunter Walker (1:12)

195

Joseph Kostelecky, Central, won by decision over Pablo Meza (7-2)

220

Ranger Elkins, Rock Springs, won by forfeit over unknown

285

AJ Kelly, Rock Springs, won by fall over james Koenig (1:34)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.