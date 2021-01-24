Rock Springs Double Duals Results
Friday, January 22, 2021
Guaranteed third place
Cheyenne East defeated Rock Springs 45-31
106
Broc Fletcher, Rock Springs, won by fall over Alleynah Ronnau (2:34)
113
Justin Henry, Rock Springs, won by fall over Benjamin Whitright (0:38)
120
Landon Trujillo, East, won by fall over Josh Sosa (2:39)
126
Jonus Aragon, East, won by fall over Kyle Cahill (1:22)
132
Tim Henry, Rock Springs, won by fall over Ted Bertogli (1:04)
138
RJ Davidson, Rock Springs, won by decision over Brian Mead (5-3)
145
Cade Pugh, East, won by fall over Hayden Romero (3:48)
152
Mason Yenney, Rock Springs, won by major decision over Seth Scott (14-2)
160
Jackson Hesford, East, won by decision over Cash Christensen (10-6)
170
Blaise Ronnau, East, won by fall over Danial Suazo (1:54)
182
Keagan Bartlett, East, won by fall over Hunter Walker (0:41)
195
Bradley Whitright, East, won by fall over Pablo Meza (1:19)
220
Trey Bower, East, won by fall over Ranger Elkins (1:44)
285
AJ Kelly, Rock Springs, won by fall over Gavyn Aumiller (2:37)
Rock Springs defeated Cheyenne Central 60-15
106
Broc Fletcher, Rock Springs, won by fall over Cory Bomhoff (0:43)
113
Justin Henry, Rock Springs, won by fall over Bryson Heilbut (0:39)
120
Josh Sosa, Rock Springs, won by fall over Riley Kirkwood (0:59)
126
Kyle Cahill, Rock Springs, won by forfeit over unknown
132
Tim Henry, Rock Springs, won by fall over River Mossberg (1:34)
138
RJ Davidson, Rock Springs, won by fall over Christian Kopf (4:38)
145
Slater Bates, Central, won by fall over Hayden Romero (3:32)
152
Mason Yenney, Rock Springs, won by fall over Wyatt King (0:35)
160
Cash Christensen, Rock Springs, won by decision over Nathan Lundberg (4-0)
170
Danial Suazo, Rock Springs, won by decision over Charlie Nichols (12-8)
182
Davin Mattimoe, Central, won by fall over Hunter Walker (1:12)
195
Joseph Kostelecky, Central, won by decision over Pablo Meza (7-2)
220
Ranger Elkins, Rock Springs, won by forfeit over unknown
285
AJ Kelly, Rock Springs, won by fall over james Koenig (1:34)
