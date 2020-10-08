ROCK SPRINGS – Officials in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 announced there might be a change in the location for the Rock Springs High School football game against Cheyenne South High School on Friday.
“Due to the weather air quality concerns that have occurred in Laramie and Albany counties the past couple of weeks, these conditions could warrant the game to be held in Rocks Springs this Friday instead of Cheyenne South,” the district said in a statement.
In cooperation with the Laramie County School District No. 1 administrators, the National Weather Service, and Sweetwater County School District No. 1 administrators, organizers said they are determining the best way to have a football game Friday evening.
“We are scheduled to meet tomorrow morning to determine the best course of action concerning the safety and wellbeing of all involved. We will assess and track the projected weather patterns and make an informed decision about where and when to play by tomorrow morning. Thank you for your patience during these challenging times and we will communicate the final decision the minute we have all of the information,” the statement concluded.
