ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School girls basketball team closed out its final home game of the season with a 58-39 win over Cody Saturday afternoon.
Following the victory, the Tigers celebrated its fifth-straight win and second-straight quadrant win. After the first quarter, Rock Springs trailed the Fillies 12-11, but RSHS never backed down. The home team pulled away with 20 points in the second quarter to take a 31-16 lead into halftime. RSHS continued to knock down shots in the second half and led 50-26 going into the fourth quarter. The Fillies outscored the Tigers 13-8 in the final eight minutes, but it wasn’t near enough. As the final buzzer sounded, RSHS walked off the court celebrating a 19-point victory inside Tiger Gym.
RSHS sophomore Brenli Jenkins led all scorers in Saturday’s contest. She had a total of 26 points with 14 of them coming in the first half. Jenkins knocked down three of the team’s six 3-pointers and found her way to the foul line five times, where she went 7 of 9.
Jenkins not only led the Tigers in scoring, but halfway through the second quarter she knocked down seven points to help spark a 13-0 run for the Tigers. This turned into the biggest lead of the night for Rock Springs after the scoreboard read 48-22 with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter.
Payton Reese came in second on the team in scoring. Coming up empty in the first quarter, the senior found her stride late in the second after knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers. Reese closed out the first half with eight of the team’s 31 points. As time went on, the senior continued to find success. After finding her way to the foul line three times in the second half, Reese shot a perfect 6 of 6 and finished the game with 14 points.
Another Tiger who made her presence known on Saturday was Aislyn Pecolar. She finished the contest with eight points, six of which came from behind the 3-point line. Pecolar’s final points came with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter. After getting fouled on a shot attempt, the senior knocked down back-to-back foul shots to give the Tigers a 44-20 lead.
Kamrynn James, Makalie Mignerey and Makaliey Johnson combined for the team’s final 10 points. James and Mignerey finished with four points each, followed by two from Johnson.
After coming up empty in the first half, James scored all of her points with less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter. By this time Rock Springs had the win in the bag, but the sophomore’s fast play kept the offense surging. James also made her presence known on defense. Less than four minutes into the second half, James came down with a great looking block to keep the score at 36-20 in favor of Rock Springs.
As for Mignerey, the senior scored all four of her points early in the contest. Her first basket came at the 3:32 mark of the first quarter. Exactly thirty second later, Mignerey tied the game at 6-6 after Jenkins found her cutting toward the basket for a layup.
Johnson’s only basket came with 2:50 remaining in the second quarter after Mignerey fed her a great pass for an easy play at the rim.
Not did the Tigers offense play a big role in Saturday’s win, but so did the team’s defense. After allowing 12 points in the first quarter, RSHS held Cody to only four in the second. The Tigers carried a 15-point cushion going into halftime and never let up. Despite a strong effort from the Fillies, Rock Springs outscored Cody 27-23 in the final 16 minutes to win.
“I thought our girls played well,” RSHS head coach Ramiro Candelaria said. “I think we had 11 assists in the first half, so everyone got a chance to put up shots. We had a lot of transition points and steals and everyone on the team contributed. It was good to see the seniors go out with a win on their home floor one last time.”
Following Saturday’s game, Rock Springs improved to 13-6 on the season and 4-1 in the quadrant. The Tigers sit in second place in the 4A Northwest behind Kelly Walsh.
The last two teams to beat the Tigers were Green River and Kelly Walsh, the two teams the Tigers happen to face next.
Rock Springs will look to win its sixth-straight game when the team travels to Green River on Thursday, Feb. 27, for the Make-A-Wish game. Tip-off for this is set for 5 p.m. The last time these two rivals met was inside Tiger Arena back on Jan. 31 when the Wolves won 53-50.
In order to come out with a victory on Thursday, Candelaria said the Tigers need to improve.
“We can’t give up easy transition points,” he said. “We also have to lower the number of assists we give up. Last time we played Green River, (Ashelynn) Birch hurt us, and we didn’t do a great job containing (Madelyn) Heiser for a full 32 minutes either. If we can do all that, we should be successful.”
Candelaria added, “Here lately we are feeling really confident. We have strung together some quality wins as of late and we hope to keep that going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.