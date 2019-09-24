GREEN RIVER – The Rock Springs High School girls swimming and dive team took second place this past weekend at the Green River Invitational on Saturday among eight teams competing.
With a score of 286 points, the Tigers fell to only first-place finisher, Green River with 411 points. Kelly Walsh rounded out the top three with 233 points.
Abi Robinson-Kim, Kiley Walker, Payton Miller and Laura Parker got the Tigers going with a second-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. Their time of 2 minutes, 5.96 seconds was good for third place.
One event later, Chloe Butcher and Holly Haselhuhn kept the momentum alive in the 200 freestyle. With a time of 2:18.74, Butcher raced her way into fifth place, while Haselhuhn touched the wall just over eight seconds later in 11th.
Hailey Uhrig of Green River crushed the competition in the 200 individual medley. Her time of 2:23.53 was not only the fastest time of the day, but it beat second-place Payton Miller of Rock Springs by over 10 seconds.
As for Larura Parker and Walker, the two teammates kept Rock Springs near the top of the standings with two finishes just outside the top five. Parker’s time of 2:40.36 was good for sixth place, while Walker touched the wall just over five seconds later in eighth-place. Rock Springs’ Morgan Forbush also made her presence known in the 200-IM. Her time of 2:51.85 cemented a 12th-place finish, giving the Tigers four swimmers inside the top 12.
Given the Tigers’ great start, Green River was the only team that managed to pull and stay ahead Rock Springs in the overall standings. Thanks to a first-place finish by Lauren Jensen, Green River led two-straight events. However, Rock Springs wasn’t far behind. With a time of 28.22, Leah Moser kept the Tigers close with her second-place finish. Not only was Moser showing off some great speed, but teammate Skylar Messick also swam a time of 30.12, which was good for 10th place.
Rock Springs finally got some payback in the 1-meter diving. Myla Ruiz of Rock Springs was the only Sweetwater County diver to land inside the top three. Her score of 317.75 fell short to only Gabrielle Haigler of Natrona County. Coming in just three spots back of her was teammate Enshawntae Rall in fifth place with a score of 266.65.
The Tigers started to pick up some momentum, and Robinson-Kim gave Rock Springs its first first-place finish of the day. With a time of 1:02.95, the sophomore edged out Madi Young of Green River by less than five seconds in the 100 butterfly.
Kadynce Brown also made her presence known. The Tiger’s time of 1:33.17 was good for ninth-place while teammates Celeste Keelin and Julia Bauman finished back to back in 12th and 13th.
Fresh off the 50 freestlyle, Moser continued to have a strong day. With a time of 1:01.79, she placed third in the 100 freestyle, falling short to only Josie Dike of Riverton and Sydni Sanders of Green River. Butcher finished close behind in fifth place at 1:02.35.
Next Miller and Holly Haselhuhn made their presence known in the 500 freestyle. They in third and fourth place with times of 6:02.74 and 6:23.14. Green River’s Alexa Lauze and Young finished ahead of the Tigers, while Amaya Spartz rounded out the top five.
Jensen of Green River won her second event of the day in the 100 backstroke. By turning in a time of 1:00.47, Jensen beat out Robinson-Kim by less than two seconds to claim the win. Messick followed in fourth and Parker took ninth.
With only two events remaining, Uhrig kept Green River ahead with another strong performance in the 100 breaststroke. Her time of 1:08.27 was not only good for first-place, but her second win of the day notched the Wolves’ seventh overall. Lilly Munoz came in just over three seconds later. Rock Springs competed hard, but Walker was the only Tiger to land inside the top five with a time of 1:21.99. Forbush also swam a strong race, placing seventh.
Wrapping up the day, Green River pulled out one last victory in the 400 freestyle relay. The Wolves beat out Moser, Butcher, Miller and Robinson-Kim by almost ten seconds for first place with a time of 4:02.8. Following a 12-event battle between the two rivals, Green River took home the win by 125 points.
Rock Springs hosted Evanston on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
SWIMMING RESULTS Green River Invitational
Team scores
1. Green River 411
2. Rock Springs 286
3. Kelly Walsh 233
4. Riverton 138
5. Evanston 132
6. Natrona 66
7. Rawlins 63
8. Kemmerer 60
200-yard medley relay
1. Green River A, 1:58.35
2. Kelly Walsh A, River Waldock, Alexis Ker, Stephanie Eager, Lindsay Hubert 2:05.96
3. Rock Springs A, Abi Robinson-Kim, Kiley Walker, Payton Miller, Laura Parker 2:08.21
4. Green River B, 2:12.05
5. Riverton A, Josie Dike, Michaela Osborne, Katie Fisher, Jazmine Wildcat 2:13.64
8. Green River C, 2:32.76
10. Rock Springs B, 2:35.03
13. Green River D, 2:54.67
200 freestyle
1. Josie Dike, RIV 2:05.21
2. Sydni Sanders, GR 2:11.06
3. Alexa Lauze, GR 2:11.93
4. River Waldock, KW 2:15.05
5. Chloe Butcher, RS 2:18.74
8. Adrienne Merrick, GR 2:24.21
11. Holly Haselhuhn, RS 2:26.17
12. Amaya Spartz, GR 2:26.36
16. Modesta Rocha, GR 2:32.81
18. Kelcee Seiller, GR 2:35.53
25. Celeste Keelin, RS 2:59.03
26. Khyanne Goode, RS 2:59.91
30. Maya Wiekhorst, GR 3:43.83
200 IM
1. Hailey Uhrig, GR 2:23.53
2. Payton Miller, RS 2:34.2
3. Addy Fernandez, EVN 2:37.62
4. Cherylann Moritz, GR 2:38.69
5. Stephanie Eager, KW 2:38.76
6. Laura Parker, RS 2:40.36
8. Kiley Walker, RS 2:45.54
11. Madison Bauers, GR 2:50.14
12. Morgan Forbush, RS 2:51.85
16. Kaylee Peterson, GR 3:00.87
17. Haylie Gavin, GR 3:03.62
50 freestyle
1. Lauren Jensen, GR 26.65
2. Leah Moser, RS 28.22
3. Teghan Hoff, EVN 28.56
4. Lindsay Hubert, KW 28.59
5. Teryn Thatcher, KEM 28.68
10. Skylar Messick, RS 30.12
11. Merika Moffatt, GR 30.43
12. Jade Arnell, GR 30.44
13. Chezni Rubeck, GR 30.45
15. Kodee Mann, RS 30.46
24. Shelby Koepplin, RS 33.6
27. Grace Schulze, GR 34.44
33. Julia Bauman, RS 36
36. Alyssa Herwaldt, GR 36.86
37. Kadence Hill, RS 37
39. Kylee Taylor, RS 37.45
40. Madison Pankowski, RS 37.52
41. Andrea Zacarias, RS 37.91
45. Ellie Phillips, GR 39.86
49. Elizabeth Zorn, RS 42.02
53. Xochitl Alvarado, RS 50.94
1-meter diving
1. Gabriella Haigler, NAT 372.9
2. Myla Ruiz, RS 317.75
3. Elizabeth Pierson, RIV 300.3
4. Tierney Robinson, KW 288.8
5. Enshawntae Rall, RS 266.65
7. Alison Jensen, RS 211.95
8. Olive Roberts, GR 195.7
9. Zella Maez, GR 179.65
10. Aurora Brown, RS 166.5
100 butterfly
1. Abi Robinson-Kim, RS 1:02.98
2. Madi Young, GR 1:07.39
3. Lilly Munoz, GR 1:10.75
4. Audrey Roberts, NAT 1:14.02
5. Katie Fisher, RIV 1:15.65
9. Kadynce Brown, RS 1:33.17
12. Celeste Keelin, RS 1:40.99
13. Julia Bauman, RS 1:50.05
100 freestyle
1. Josie Dike, RIV 56.39
2. Sydni Sanders, GR 58.42
3. Leah Moser, RS 1:01.79
4. Lindsay Hubert, KW 1:02.04
5. Chloe Butcher, RS 1:02.35
6. Kaycee Olsen, GR 1:02.37
8. Adrienne Merrick, GR 1:05.44
14. Merika Moffatt, GR 1:09.4
15. Modesta Rocha, GR 1:10.18
17. Kodee Mann, RS 1:11.56
18. Jade Arnell, GR 1:11.73
20. Chezni Rubeck, GR 1:12.43
31. Maya Wiekhorst, GR 1:21.71
37. Kylee Taylor, RS 1:24.36
38. Andrea Zacarias, RS 1:24.46
39. Alyssa Herwaldt, GR 1:24.9
46. Elizabeth Zorn, RS 1:37.06
50. Xochitl Alvarado, RS 1:53.97
500 freestyle
1. Alexa Lauze, GR 5:38.59
2. Madi Young, GR 5:59.46
3. Payton Miller, RS 6:02.74
4. Holly Haselhuhn, RS 6:23.14
5. Amaya Spartz, GR 6:23.92
10. Kaylee Peterson, GR 7:04.36
11. Kelcee Seiller, GR 7:04.51
16. Kadynce Brown, RS 7:44.4
17. Khyanne Goode, RS 7:57.25
200 freestyle relay
1. Green River A, 1:49.48
2. Kelly Walsh A, River Waldock, Stephanie Eager, Lindsay Hubert, Kayalei Hartl 1:51.82
3. Riverton A, Katie Fisher, Michaela Osborne, Jazmine Wildcat, Josie Dike 1:54.68
4. Rock Springs A, Leah Moser, Laura Parker, Kiley Walker, Chloe Butcher 1:56.38
5. Evanston A, Teghan Hoff, Annellie Beachell, Jocelyn Roper, Addy Fernandez 1:58.31
6. Green River B, 2:01.13
11. Green River C, 2:05
13. Rock Springs B, 2:12.51
18. Green River D, 2:22.29
21. Rock Springs C, 2:34.63
100 backstroke
1. Lauren Jensen, GR 1:00.47
2. Abi Robinson-Kim, RS 1:02.11
3. Stephanie Eager, KW 1:10.48
4. Skylar Messick, RS 1:11.17
5. Cherylann Moritz, GR 1:13.01
6. Kaycee Olsen, GR 1:13.17
9. Laura Parker, RS 1:14.78
16. Haylie Gavin, GR 1:23.54
23. Kadence Hill, RS 1:34.27
27. Ellie Phillips, GR 1:46.38
100 breaststroke
1. Hailey Uhrig, GR 1:08.27
2. Lilly Munoz, GR 1:11.81
3. Teryn Thatcher, KEM 1:15.96
4. Alexis Ker, KW 1:20.44
5. Kiley Walker, RS 1:21.99
6. Madison Bauers, GR 1:22.56
7. Morgan Forbush, RS 1:27.34
13. Autumn Casey, GR 1:31.8
24. Shelby Koepplin, RS 1:40.97
30. Grace Schulze, GR 1:42.20
33. Madison Pankowski, RS 1:48.07
400 freestyle relay
1. Green River A, 4:02.8
2. Rock Springs A, Leah Moser, Chloe Butcher, Payton Miller, Abi Robinson-Kim 4:12.52
3. Green River B, 4:23.9
4. Kelly Walsh A, Kayalei Hartl, Hannah Bailey, Alyssa Robinson, Susan Noah 4:35.64
5. Rawlins A, Amarion Walker, Devon Martinez, Alyssa Arnold, Lillian Laird 4:37.95
10. Green River C, 5:14.89
11. Rock Springs B, 5:20.22
