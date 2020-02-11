GREEN RIVER – The Rock Springs High School boys swimming and diving team traveled to Green River over the weekend for the 4A West conference duals.
After two days of tough competition, the Tigers wrapped up the meet in fourth place with a total of 120 points. The three teams to finish in front were Laramie, Kelly Walsh and Green River. The Plainsmen won the meet with 372.5 points. The final two teams in the standings were Evanston in fifth and Natrona County in sixth.
Following back-to-back days in the water, RSHS head coach David Galindo couldn’t be happier with how his team performed.
“I’ve never been more proud of his team,” he said. “So many kids made massive cuts to their times. We really showed up this weekend when it counted.”
After sending four swimmers to last year’s state meet, Rock Springs has now almost doubled that in less than one year. As of right now, the Tigers will have a total of seven swimmers making the trip to Laramie for the big meet come Friday, Feb. 21.
“We are hoping to get a few more guys to qualify later this week,” Galindo said. “Our goal is to more than double the amount from a year ago.”
So far, Tiger representatives at state will be John Spicer, Carter McBurnett, Kyler Maedche, Anden Asper, Talon Thomas, Jeran Spicer and Conley Searle.
McBurnett, Thomas and Jeran Spicer punched their tickets in Green River over the weekend. As only a freshman this season, McBurnett has qualified in two events. He qualified in the 200-yard individual medley Saturday with a time of 2 minutes, 19.40 seconds. Earlier in the year, he qualified in the 100 breaststroke.
Jeran Spicer, a junior, qualified in his only event, the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:32.39. He is also on the brink of qualifying in the 100 backstroke. Thomas, another junior on the roster, will swim at state in the 50 freestyle.
Rock Springs opened the conference meet with fifth place in the 200 medley relay. The Tigers A team consisting of Jeran Spicer, McBurnett, Thomas and Darrien Sherwood combined for a time of 1:53.77.
Rock Springs had two swimmers come in back to back in the 200 freestyle. Coming in seventh place was John Spicer at 1:57.3, followed by Searle in eighth. The margin of split was just over two seconds.
Later on in the meet, Searle delivered his team its best individual result of the day. The team captain and senior leader placed fourth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.46. The butterfly is one of two events he will be competing in at state.
John Spicer continued to keep the Tigers momentum alive with a sixth-place finish in the 100 freestyle. Spicer had previously qualified for state in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle.
Nearing the end of the meet, the Tigers A team wrapped up the 200 freestyle relay in fourth place. Thomas, Searle, John Spicer and Asper fell short to only Kelly Walsh, Laramie and Green River with a time of 1:36.03.
As the only Tiger competing in the 100 breaststroke, McBurnett carried the load and finished the event in 12th place with a time of 1:11.56.
In the final event, Rock Springs closed out Saturday’s conference dual with another strong finish. The team of Searle, Jeran Spicer, Asper and John Spicer placed fifth in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:40.27.
Following the team’s fourth-place finish, Rock Springs athletes have one more chance to qualify for state when the team hosts its final home meet of the season on Thursday, Feb. 13. The Last Chance Meet will start at 4 p.m. inside Tiger Pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.