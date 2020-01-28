ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School girls basketball team started conference play with a big win Friday night at home against Riverton.
In the first quarter of play, Rock Springs took a 13-11 lead, which continued all the way to halftime. The Tigers felt confident after extending the lead to 28-19. However, after being outscored 17-7 to start the second half, the Wolverines rallied and took a 36-35 lead into the fourth quarter. What looked like was going to be a Riverton comeback eventually sparked the Tigers back into action. In the final eight minutes, Rock Springs came together and scored 18 points to cement the win at 53-42. RSHS sophomore Brenli Jenkins led all Tigers with 25 points.
Less than two minutes into the start of the game, Jenkins gave the Tigers its first lead with her first basket of the night. Exactly one minute later, Jenkins extended the lead to 5-3 after creating a turnover at midcourt. After coming up with the steal, the sophomore phenom drove to the basket and laid the ball up and in for her fourth point in three minutes.
As both teams continued to exchange baskets, Riverton tied the game at 8-8 with just over two and half minutes remaining on the period clock. Just a few seconds later, RSHS senior Makalie Mignerey gave the Tigers its second lead with a strong put back under the rim.
Down by only two, Riverton closed out the final two minutes with three points. This cut the Tigers lead back to two as Rock Springs carried a 13-11 lead into the second quarter.
Soon after, Riverton opened up the scoring with a quick field goal to tie the game, but the Tigers didn’t panic. Instead, Jenkins found Mignerey cutting toward the rim for her fifth point of the night. Not only did this give the Tigers back the lead, but it also sparked some life back into the team.
Following the basket from Mignerey, Rock Springs scored six-straight points, taking a 22-13 lead with just over three minutes remaining in the half.
Less than a minute later, Makailey Jonson scored her first basket of the night after muscling her way to rim on a putback. With not much time remaining, RSHS senior Aislyn Pecolar and Jenkins closed out the half with a combined four points. This extended the Tigers’ lead to 28-19 going into halftime.
Still not backing down, Riverton came out to start the third quarter on a mission. Despite an early 3-pointer from Payton Reese to extend the lead to 33-21, the Wolverines dug in and went on a 7-0 run to pull back to five.
It wasn’t until just over the 3:00-mark when Jenkins finally got the Tigers back on the board. However, as time continued to wind down, Riverton was still not going away. With only 13 seconds left on the clock, the Wolverines knocked down a three-pointer, taking a 36-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
Not only was Riverton starting to gain momentum, but after being held to only seven points and struggling to knock down shots, the Tigers confidence started to diminish.
Just when the Wolverines thought they had the Tigers on the ropes, RSHS proved otherwise. Less than one minute into the start of the fourth period, Pecolar drew a foul and knocked down back-to-back foul shots at the charity stripe, giving the Tigers a one-point lead.
Thirty seconds later, following a layup from Kamrynn James, RSHS extended its lead. After four-straight points from Jenkins, followed by another 3-pointer from Reese, the Tigers capped off a 7-0 run with just over four minutes remaining in the quarter.
Less than two minutes later, after a great pass from Reese, Mignerey extended the lead to 50-38 after laying the ball up and in for her ninth point of the night.
Still not shying away, Riverton went on to score four more points in the final minutes. However, it wasn’t near enough. After one last 3-pointer from Pecolar, Rock Springs closed out the contest with a commanding 53-42 victory.
Behind Jenkins, Pecolar finished second on the team in points scored with 10. Other scorers included Mignerey with nine, Reese with six and James with three.
The Tigers didn’t have much time to celebrate. The following day on Saturday, Rock Springs hopped on a bus and traveled to Cody for another conference matchup. The Tigers returned home with a 42-35 victory over the Fillies, moving their conference record to a perfect 2-0 and overall record to 8-4.
Up next, the Tigers will look to win their third-straight game when the team plays host to Kelly Walsh on Friday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m.
