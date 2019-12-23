ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School boys basketball team claimed its first win on the season Friday night and did so in strong fashion.
With 37 points and 10 rebounds, team captain and senior leader Justis Reese led the Tigers to an 82-69 upset win over No. 4-ranked Thunder Basin inside Tiger Arena.
Right from the opening tipoff, the Tigers jumped out to a 4-0 lead and never looked back.
Just a few plays later, Favour Okere found Jayson Caudell for a layup to help extend the Tigers lead to 6-3 with just over six minutes remaining in the first quarter.
As time went on, RSHS continued to hit the gas pedal. Not long after Caudell found the net, Tyson Davenport and Reese combined for four-straight points to bump the lead to 10-3 with 4:11 on the clock.
Less than three minutes later, Thunder Basin cut the lead back to five, but after his first 3-pointer of the night, Reese pushed the score to 15-7 and kept the Tigers’ momentum alive.
The Bolts did everything they could to stop the Tigers. However, after another basket from Caudell and two free throws from Reese, RSHS closed out the first quarter with a commanding 19-7 advantage.
Not used to playing from behind, Thunder Basin opened the second quarter with two quick 3-pointers but the Tigers didn’t panic.
One minute later, after the Bolts pulled back to within seven, Reese found his rhythm again and knocked down his 14th point of the night, pushing the Tigers lead to 22-13 with just shy of seven minutes to play.
Still not wanting to give up, Thunder Basin continued to fire from behind the arch, but Rock Springs wasn’t phased.
With just over five minutes remaining in the half, Alan Martinez forced a turnover at midcourt and finished the play with a monster dunk to put his team in front 26-19.
Not only did this give the fans more to cheer about, but it gave the Tigers and the entire bench a huge burst of momentum to finish out the half.
Soon after, with just over three minutes remaining on the clock, Reese found Hyatt inside the paint for his first and only basket of the night. With just over two and half minutes remaining, both Caudell and Okere combined for four-straight points to help the Tigers close out the first half with a 36-27 advantage.
Following a short halftime break, Thunder Basin tried to come out to start the third quarter with a fast start, but the Tigers wouldn’t allow it. Instead, Okere delivered a great pass to Martinez, who then knocked down a deep 3-pointer to open the scoring.
Just over a minute and a half later, after allowing the Bolts to pull back to seven, Martinez found Reese wide open for his second 3-pointer of the night.
Just when everyone thought the Tigers were going to start running away with the game, Thunder Basin responded with four-straight points, cutting the lead back to six with just over four minutes remaining on the clock.
However, thanks to Okere, who scored six of the Tigers’ final eight points inside the final three minutes, the senior helped cushion the lead to 56-47 going into the start of the fourth quarter.
Still not done fighting, Thunder Basin did what they tried to accomplish all night and that was to open up on a strong note.
Just shy of three minutes in, the Bolts knocked down two 3-pointers, but thanks to Reese, the senior kept the Tigers’ lead at seven after driving into the paint and finishing the play with a finger roll for his fourth point of the quarter.
Over the next two and a half minutes, both the Bolts and Tigers exchanged baskets, but with just over three minutes remaining, Reese and Okere combined for four-straight points to push the lead back up to 10, 68-58, with time winding down.
Soon after, Thunder Basin responded back with a 3-pointer, but thanks to Okere, the senior continued to make his presence known and scored four-straight points of his own to help cushion the Tigers lead back to nine with just over a minute left to play.
As time continued to wind down, Rock Springs only got stronger. With 1:29 left on the clock, Reese put the team on his back again and this time scored five points in a 15-second span, pushing Rock Springs’ lead to 78-66.
Over the final 50 seconds, Thunder Basin forced the Tigers to the free-throw line, but with some clutch shooting from Martinez and Reese, Rock Springs walked off the court celebrating an 82-69 victory.
As for the Tigers head coach, Jeremy Main couldn’t say enough about his team following the big win.
“I really like our energy tonight,” he said. “Right from the start, our guys came out ready to play. After jumping out to a lead, I loved how we were able to sustain it. Going in we knew this team lived and died by the 3-ball. I thought we did a great job forcing them to play outside their comfort zone and forced them to shoot inside on us. This was a huge team win and I’m proud of how everyone on the team contributed.”
