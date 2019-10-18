ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School volleyball teams will promote breast cancer awareness at their home games Friday, Oct. 25, against county rival Green River.
Cancer Awareness Night will begin with the freshman game at 3 p.m. at the high school, followed by sophomores at 4 p.m., junior varsity at 5 p.m. and varsity competition at 6 p.m.
The annual event was established as a fundraiser for the "Pamsies" Relay for Life Team. It was started by Shawna Willmore in 2009 to honor her mother Pam Willmore, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2004. The Pamsies continue to honor cancer victims and survivors by raising money through various events and giving the proceeds to the American Cancer Society.
The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County became involved through the Pink Ribbon Campaign and continues to provide support by hosting a pregame dinner for volleyball players during the week of the cancer awareness game and providing breast cancer awareness information to those attending.
Players from both teams have the opportunity to learn more about cancer and self-examination and work together to support cancer awareness at the high school level as well as in their community as a whole.
Those who would like to make a donation to the event can do so at Commerce Bank in Rock Springs to Servin’ Up a Cure or at Friday's game. Servin’ Up A Cure T-shirts are available online or at Pitt Stop Designs and Graphix. Also, there will be a basket raffle the evening of the game.
For more information, contact Shawna Willmore at 389-6813.
