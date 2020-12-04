ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School senior and standout volleyball player Cali Pollastro signed her national letter of intent on Monday to continue her athletic career at Utah State University Eastern.
“I am really excited,” she said. “Playing in college has always been something I have wanted to do. I feel very fortunate to be in this position and to have the opportunity to continue playing the game I love.”
Cali, who has been playing volleyball since seventh grade, said that playing past high school has been a goal of hers now for quite some time.
“It was after my sophomore season when I realized that playing volleyball in college was something that I really wanted to pursue,” she said.
“From that moment on, Cali dove straight into the recruitment process and actively started searching for schools. According to Cali, during this time, she was set on possibly playing Division I or II and that the thought of going the junior college route had never really crossed her mind.
Soon after, on June 1, 2019, Cali received the call she had been hoping for. It was from Danielle Jensen, the head coach at USUE.
“Getting that call was really exciting” Cali said. “It came when I least expected it. Coach Jensen said that she had seen some film on me and recognized my name and said that she was really interested in me as a player. She also said that she was willing to offer me without seeing me play in person which I thought was really intriguing.”
A few months later, Cali and her family packed their bags and drove to Price, Utah, where they were able to spend an entire weekend checking out the campus and everything the program had to offer.
“I was able to attend a game and even more importantly, watch Jensen coach in person,” Cali said. “To see how she lifts up her players and watching her in action was very inspiring.”
According to Cali, at the end of her trip, she had fallen in love with not only the coach and her family, but also the environment at USUE.
In addition to having a good time, what also made Cali’s decision to attend USUE an easy one was the fact that her father, Christian, is from Price.
“We have a lot of ties there and it was really cool to see how everything tied together,” she said. “It just felt like a really good fit.”
A few days later, near the end of her junior year, Cali verbally committed.
“To finally commit was really exciting,” she said. “Obviously, I wasn’t able to sign when the coach first contacted me. However, after going down there and walking the campus and attending a game, I knew I was making the right decision.”
Cali, who has been on the varsity team in Rock Springs for three-straight years now, has played a significant role in all the success the Tigers have had. According to her, Cali’s favorite memory came last year during her junior season after Rock Springs defeated Star Valley at the regional tournament in Cody. Ultimately, this win sent the Tigers to the state tournament for the first time in seven years.
“That was a special moment, one that I will never forget,” she said.
With college creeping up, Cali made sure to close out her high school career on a strong note. This past fall, the senior not only helped lead the Tigers back to the state tournament for the second time in two years, but also to an impressive record of 18-6. In her final season in orange and black, Cali finished with 156 kills, 80 blocks, and 43 digs. She also had four aces and three assists on the season.
With these impressive numbers, Cali went on to earn first-team All-State and first-team all-conference. This was Cali’s second-straight season being voted all-conference.
“I have been so blessed over the years,” she said. “Its been an honor getting to play alongside all my teammates and coaches.”
When asked about her goals moving forward, Cali said she just wants to go in and learn as much as possible.
“I am going to give it my all,” she said. “I don’t want to miss a single rep, a single set… nothing. I am going in eager to learn and I plan on being very coachable. I am excited for this opportunity and the chance to continue to grow as a player.”
While attending USUE, Cali said her plan is to major in business.
