LARAMIE – The Rock Springs and Green River High School Indoor Track and Field teams returned home from Laramie last Thursday after competing in the Wyoming Last Chance Meet.
During the meet, there were no official team scores given. However, that didn’t stop these two Sweetwater County teams from making some noise.
Rock Springs
Out of 11 events total the Tigers competed in, Rock Springs girls team went on to take home four first-place wins. Taking home the gold in the 55-meter dash was senior, Alyssa Bedard. Not only did she win the event with a darting time of seven .32 seconds, but she also broke her own personal record by 0.1.
Just a few events later, Bedard continued to make her presence known. Fresh of her victory in the 55-meter dash, the senior standout crossed the finish line first in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.48.
Bedard’s third and final win on the day came in the 4X200 relay. The combination of Bedard, Gracie Nightingale, Shaunti Longfellow and Favour Wanjoku edged Laramie out by two-tenths of a second to claim gold.
Wanjoku, another senior standout on the team, delivered the Tigers its only field event win. The soon-to-be Cornhusker dominated the high jump. Throughout the entire event, Wanjoku was the only girl to jump over 36 feet. The next closest to come in was Natrona’s Erin Weibel who finished at 34-07.75. She also placed third in long jump with a mark of 16-06.50.
Outside of the athletes who won their respective events, Rock Springs had several more girls perform at a high level. By the time the meet was officially over, RSHS had at least one or more athlete finish inside the top-10 in all but one event the team competed in.
As for the boys team, the Tigers continued to shine. Delivering the team two of its three total first-place finishes was Seth Hymas. Throughout the day, the senior standout broke not only two school records, but records that were also his own.
The first event Hymas shined in was the 55-meter hurdles. He finished the event with a time of 8.07. Soon after, the senior continued to have a monster day and eventually went on to win the long jump event with a mark of 22-00.50. Going in, his previous record in this event stood at 21-09.50, which was also a school record. As of today, Hymas has now gone on to break a total of five school records this indoor track season.
Just like the girls team, the RSHS boys side had a lot to be happy about. Out of the 11 total events the team competed in, Rock Springs had one or more representative finish inside the top-10 in all but one event.
Jackson Peek, Kamren Santhuff, Maurico Perez and Emmanuel Odogwu also took home wins on Thursday. These four sprinters who made the Tigers 4X200 A relay team destroyed the rest of the field after finishing the race with a darting time of 3:46.63. Coming in second was Cheyenne Central who finished just one tick over the four minute mark.
Green River
Similar to Rock Springs, Green River as a whole has a lot to be proud of. Cementing the only win on the girl’s side was Muriel Jones in the 1600-meter run. Jones finished the event with a time of 5:46.07. Her only competitor was her own teammate, Madison Yoak, who clocked in a little later at 6:10.46.
Not long after competing in the mile, Jones also made her presence known in the 800-meter run. She finished the race in second place with a time of 2:32.72.
Track and field standout Mriyah Brady also represented Green River well. Brady wrapped up both the 55-meter dash and the 55 hurdles inside the top-10. Of the two events, her best finish came in the hurdles after finishing fifth with a time of 9.47. She then went on to finish seventh in the other event after clocking in at 7.81.
Moving over to the field events, the GRHS girls continued to perform at a high level. Jumping her way into third place in the high jump was Kaelea Gibson with a mark of 4-10.00.
A few events later, Faith Bartashnick delivered the Wolves another great result. With a field full of tough competitors, Bartashnick wrapped up the shot put in 15th place after throwing a distance of 30-09.00.
On the boys side, the best result of the day for Green River came in the 4X200 relay. Ezeekeil Allison, Trysten Halter, Tyler Killett and Cole McKinlay all combined for a time of 1:47.82 which was good for fifth place.
Throughout the stretch of the contest, GRHS went on to have a total of four athletes finish inside the top-25 of their respective events. Those events were the 55-meter dash, 800-meter run, 1600-meter run, long jump and shot put.
Up next, both the Tigers and the Wolves will look to close out the season on a high note. Both Sweetwater County Schools will travel to Gillette on Thursday, March 6 for the start of the state meet.
Wyoming Last Chance 2020 Results
Girls
55-meter dash
1. Alyssa Bedard, RS 7.32
2. Favour Wanjoku, RS 7.53
3. Dulce Carlos, EAST 7.66
4. Rachel King, LAR 7.68
5. Kodi Johnson, LAR 7.71
7. Mariyah Brady, GR 7.81
8.* Ainsley Basich, CENT 7.87
8.* Gracie Nightingale, RS 7.87
11. Taylor Peterson, RS 7.90
45. Olivia Sheets, GR 8.45
54. Jayleigh Wright, GR 8.62
71. Chatney Tirrell, GR 8.83
77. Elizabeth Hamilton, RS 8.88
81. Jacey Leon, GR 8.96
90. Caroline Hamilton, RS 9.19
200 meter dash
1. Rachel King, LAR 27.96
2. Elizabeth Prescott, CENT 28.50
3. Katie Thomson, CENT 28.80
4. Colby Stickelman, LAR 28.99
5. Lexi Puev, CENT 29.08
9. Taylor Peterson, RSHS 29.75
11. Gracie Nightingale, RS 29.99
27. Elizabeth Hamilton, RS 31.91
29. Kaelea Gibson, GR 31.96
38. Jayleigh Wright, GR 32.63
51. Jayda Gately, RS 34.03
55. Caroline Hamilton, RS 34.88
400 meter dash
1. Sydney Morrell, CENT 1:03.01
2. Libby Berryhill, LAR 1:03.82
3. Breonna Beckley, NAT 1:03.85
4. Darby Downham, SOUTH 1:04.67
5. Shaunti Longfellow, RS 1:05.60
13. Erin Poyer, RS 1:10.71
27. Chatney Tirrell, GR 1:15.65
28. Jayleigh Wright, GR 1:17.21
30. Jacey Leon, GR 1:19.38
800 meter run
1. Libby Berryhill, LAR 2:28.67
2. Muriel Jones, GR 2:32.72
3. Kaya Pillivant, CENT 2:33.92
4. Sera Glass, CENT 2:36.24
5. Layne Burnett, EAST 2:41.71
11. Madison Yoak, GR 2:46.20
12. Kayla Smith, RS 2:46.86
13. Kaelea Gibson, GR 2:50.28
25. Hadley Banks, RS 3:17.59
26. Yara Duran, RS 3:19.45
27. Ashlynn Guffey, RS 3:31.04
1600 meter run
1. Muriel Jones, GR 5:46.07
2. Madison Yoak, GR 6:10.46
55 meter hurdles
1. Alyssa Bedard, RS 8.48
2. Taylor Gardner, LAR 8.83
3. Grace Shaffer, CODY 9.06
4. Ainsley Basich, CENT 9.38
5. Mariyah Brady, GR 9.47
4X200 meter relay
1. Rock Springs A, Alyssa Bedard, Gracie Nightingale, Shaunti Longfellow, Favour Wanjoku 1:51.09
2. Laramie A, Aubry Sanchez, Rachel King, Kodi Johnson, Mallorie Hamel 1:51.11
3. Cheyenne Central A, 1:53.78
4. Laramie B, Mischa Yurista, Colby Stickelman, Kailyn Ruckman, Alexis Stucky 1:54.56
5. Natrona B, Cassi Crossen, Jennafer Quinn, Taylor Bundy, Breonna Beckley 1:56.41
4X400 meter relay
1. Cheyenne Central A, 4:20.88
2. Laramie A, Mallorie Hamel, Libby Berryhill, Colby Stickelman, Katy Kozlowski 4:32.40
3. Cheyenne Central B, 4:47.24
4. Natrona A, Caitlyn Daniels, Delilah Baedke, Reagan Lake, Avril Sims 4:53.58
5. Rock Springs A, Erin Poyer, Kayla Smith, Rilee Rodgers, Yara Duran 5:17.58
High jump
1. Jordan Stoddard, CENT 5-02.00
2. Jourdaine Cerenil, CENT 5-00.00
3. Kaelea Gibson, GR 4-10.00
4. Sarah Andre, CODY 4-10.00
5. Wisdom Szymczak, KW 4-10.00
18. Madison Yoak, GR 4-02.00
Long jump
1. Katie Thomson, CENT 17-02.00
2. Taylor Gardner, LAR 16-08.00
3. Favour Wanjoku, RS 16-06.50
4. Taylor Siplon, KW 16-01.50
5. Breonna Beckley, NAT 15-11.00
31. Jayleigh Wright, GR 12-10.00
Triple jump
1. Favour Wanjoku, RS 36-11.25
2. Erin Weibel, NAT 34-07.75
3. Katie Thomson, CENT 33-04.50
4. Dulce Carlos, EAST 32-10.50
5. Kassidy Brooks, NAT 32-09.50
14. Jacey Leon, GR 29-11.50
Shot put
1. Kaitlyn Migneault, CENT 40-02.00
2. Trinity Chrisawn, RS 36-01.00
3. Brixon Mathis, RS 34-05.50
4. Hailey Marshall, EAST 34-04.00
5. Dakota Lobmeyer, CENT 32-10.00
15. Faith Bartashnick, GR 30-09.00
19. Allison McConnell, RS 29-07.50
20. Celeste Keelin, RS 29-06.00
21. Alaina Maiers, GR 29-04.00
24. Kaelen Swenson, RS 27-11.50
28. Kennedy Shassetz, RS 26-10.50
34. Kendra Thorton, RS 25-04.00
35. Alexis Caudell, RS 25-03.00
42. Natalie White, GR 24-06.00
44. Rikki Mortensen, RS 24-01.50
50. Kylee Cherry, RS 22-07.00
53. Kynzee Jassman, RS 22-06.00
55.* Morgan Reick, GR 22-01.00
58. Lillian Travis, GR 21-01.00
Boys
55-meter dash
1. Kaden Dower, Wetern Heri 6.74
2. Andrew Johnson, CENT 6.75
3. Shay Archer, LAR 6.78
4. Issac Palomo, NAT 6-80
5. Kaliff Guevara, EAST 6.88
16. Destry Stevenson, RS 7.02
20. Emmanuel Odogwu, RS 7.06
23. Saben Carlsen, RS 7.12
24. Tyler Killett, GR 7.14
45. Brett Camphouse, RS 7.38
47. Cole McKinlay, GR 7.41
49.* Dylan Coburn, RS 7.48
49.* Taden Morrell, RS 7.48
61.* Tyler Franklin, RS 7.57
61.* Trysten Halter, GR 7.57
66.* Ezeekeil Allison, GR 7.64
82. Kohen Wagner, RS 8.04
200 meter dash
1. Andrew Johnson, CENT 23.93
2. Nicholas Sherbeyn, CENT 24.24
3. Junior Fuller, CENT 24.97
4. Marik Cummings, EAST 24.99
5. Evan Lango, NAT 25.08
8* Saben Carlsen, RS 25.14
8. Shay Archer, LAR 25.14
14. Brett Camphouse, RS 25.80
23. Destry Stevenson, RS 26.48
25.* Dylan Coburn, RS 26.62
25.* Hunter DeBree, LAR 26.62
46. Kohen Wagner, RS 28.60
400 meter dash
1. Issac Palomo, NAT 54.37
2. Conner Killpack, LAR 54.44
3. Austin Dahl, LAR 54.52
4. Trevor Stephen, CENT 54.80
5. Robert Douglas, NAT 55.23
9. Jackson Peek, RS 56.13
10. Kamren Santhuff, RS 56.30
16. Destry Stevenson, RS 58.16
30. Cole McKinlay, GR 1:01.03
31. Tyler Killett, GR 1:01.13
42. Trysten Halter, GR 1:04.17
46. Ezeekeil Allison, GR 1:05.37
800 meter run
1. Mason Swingholm, LAR 2:01.53
2. Mason Henry, NAT 2:02.69
3. Tristan Knueppel, CENT 2:12.37
4. Charles eFossey, RS 2:15.15
5. Taden Morrell, RS 2:15.27
18. Tyler Franklin, RS 2:25.29
29. Christian Worden, GR 2:33.24
38. Hale Iwen, GR 2:39.30
40. Shay O’Melia, GR 2:40.36
42. Kaden Gailey, GR 2:45.07
43. Evin Hansen, GR 2:47.87
44. Jared Westenskow, GR 2:48.10
1600 meter run
1. Chris Finch, NAT 5:01.47
2. Kaleb Gissendanner, SOUTH 5:04.19
3. Jason Frentheway, CENT 5:05.00
4. Tristian Fraley, LAR 5:06.35
5. Toren Rohde, CENT 5:08.49
10. Taden Morrell, RS 5:20.67
18. Edmon Huang, RS 5:34.80
21. Evin Hansen, GR 5:40.97
26. Christian Worden, GR 5:49.89
28. Shay O’Melia, GR 6:01.32
30. Jared Westenskow, GR 6:08.74
33. Kaden Gailey, GR 6:22.56
55 meter hurdles
1. Seth Hymas, RS 8.07
2. Robert Douglas, NAT 8.34
3. Isaac Taylor, CODY 8.49
4. Terrell Dudley, EAST 8.53
5. Carter McLean, KW 8.57
16. Ezeekeil Allison, GR 11.25
4X200 relay
1. Laramie A, Shay Archer, Travis Judd, Conner Killpack, Austin Dahl 1:38.61
2. Cheyenne South A, Braeden Hughes, Jakub Randles, Jason Giroux, Gamo Simental 1:42.32
3. Rock Springs A, Saben Carlsen, Parker Ross, Brett Camphouse, Kamren Santhuff 1:43.25
4. Laramie B, Ryan Chamberlain, Thayne Thatcher, Kyle Moore, John Rose 1:45.23
5. Green River A, Ezeekeil Allison, Trysten Halter, Tyler Killett, Cole McKinlay 1:47.82
4X400 relay
1. Rock Springs A, Jackson Peek, Kamren Santhuff, Maurico Perez, Emmanuel Odogwu 3:46.63
2. Cheyenne Central A, 4:00.04
3. Natrona A, Jacob Keating, Rylan Gray, Ethan Bauer, Mason Henry 4:03.48
4. Rock Springs B, Charles Fossey, Tyler Franklin, Edmon Huang, Taden Morrell 4:14.29
5. Cheyenne Central B, 4:18.18
High jump
1. Isaac Taylor, CODY 6-03.00
2. Emmanuel Odogwu, RS 5-10.00
3.* Orry Davis, CENT 5-08.00
3.* Andrew Johnson, CENT 5-08.00
5. Christian Anderton, EAST 5-06.00
Long jump
1. Seth Hymas, RS 22-00.50
2. Aden Gallon, CENT 19-10.50
3. Junior Fuller, CENT 19-07.00
4. Zach Conner, LAR 19-06.00
5. Caden Bogus, CENT 19-03.50
29. Trysten Halter, GR 15-02.00
Shot put
1. Tanner Bullock, CENT 50-10.50
2. Hudson Santistevan, NAT 47-10.50
3. Wade Pollock, EAST 46-11.50
4. Kaden Dower, Western Heri 45-06.00
5. Nathan Lamm, EAST 43-01.00
10. Joseph Adkins, RS 40-11.50
13. Brendan Faigl, RS 37-06.50
22. Tyler Bradford, RS 33-04.50
23. Dillon Davis, GR 33-03.50
26. Joseph Jantz, RS 32-11.50
