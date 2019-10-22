CHEYENNE – The Rock Springs High School football team moved to 4-4 on the season after falling 23-14 to Cheyenne East High School on the road Friday night.
After a dominant first half, Rock Springs went into halftime leading the Thunderbirds 7-6. However, due to a turnover and a few penalties, East’s defense contained the Tigers, holding them to only one touchdown that came late in the fourth quarter.
As for the offense, Thunderbird quarterback Grayden Buell and the No. 1-ranked passing team in the state punched in 17 points to walk away with their third-straight win.
The Tigers game plan was to limit East’s touches and possessions. Throughout the first half, Rock Springs did a great job executing that plan. However, due to a costly fumble on the 1-yard line early in the second quarter, Rock went into halftime in front by only one point when the score could have been 14-6. This allowed the Thunderbirds to start the second half not only with the ball, but some needed momentum.
Early in the game, Rock Springs scored a touchdown on its very first drive of the night. After eating up almost seven minutes, RSHS senior running back Landon Toth busted across the goal line for a 2-yard score to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead. The drive was then capped by Collin Madsen after putting through his first of two successful point after attempts.
Rock Springs ran 12 plays where it was either Toth, Madsen or Blaine Richards carrying the ball out of the back field. Due to some great blocking by the offensive line, the Tigers held East to only one possession in the first 12 minutes.
Cheyenne East tried to tie the game, but the Tigers forced Buell and the Thunderbirds to turn the ball over on downs after a fourth-down pass breakup from Justis Reese with 2:53 remaining on the clock.
In complete control, quarterback Seth Hymas and the Tigers offense came started their second drive in decent field position at their own 31-yard line. Unfortunately, after driving the ball all the way down to the Thunderbirds’ 1-yard line, RSHS coughed up the football.
Not only did the fumble give the Thunderbirds some momentum, but Cheyenne East scored its first touchdown after five plays with 5:34 remaining in the half. Rock Springs did its best to keep the Thunderbirds off the board. However, after driving the ball all the way down to the 1-yard line, Cheyenne East running back Christian Anderton plowed his way into the end zone to cut the deficit back to one. Rock Springs continued to hold the lead after East’s kicker sent the ball wide right of the goal post on the point after attempt.
Forced to start all the way back on their 16-yard line, Rok Springs had almost an entire field to go if it wanted to extend their lead before halftime. After only three plays, Reese came up 2 yards short of the first down marker on a crucial third down and 5, leaving the Tigers to punt for the first time.
Just when Rock Springs was loosing its rhythm, Cheyenne East’s special teams blocked Madsen’s punt from going into the air. This led to the Thunderbirds taking the field inside the Tigers’ 20-yard line with over three minutes remaining in the half.
Fortunately for the Tigers, after three great pass break ups from Reese, Andrew Skorcz and Chase Petty, Rock Springs forced East into a long fourth-down situation. Electing not to kick the field goal, Buell threw the ball away after the Tigers defense brought strong pressure up the middle, forcing a turnover on downs with 2:53 remaining on the clock.
Taking over at the Tigers’ 16-yard line, Madsen got the team going with a 9-yard run up field. Just over one minute later, with 45 seconds left on the clock, Hymas found Reese 29 yards down field, but the play was called back after a holding penalty on the offense.
This forced the Tigers into a long second-down situation. Rock Springs was running out of time to get into field goal position with only 29 seconds remaining before the break. Three plays later and still out of Madsen’s range, Hymas tried to find Favor Okere, but the pass was broken up and ruled incomplete. This forced the Tigers to go into halftime only in front by one, and the Thunderbirds were not going away.
Still knocking at the door, Cheyenne East opened the second half on offense. Thanks to another great series by the Rock Springs defense, the Thunderbirds were forced to punt less than three minutes into the third quarter.
Carson Tyler, Brandon Mortenson and Skorcz came up big for the Tigers after forcing East to lose a few yards on their first snap of the drive. A few plays later, on third down and 10, Petty got the Tigers offense back on the field after tackling Anderton 8 yards short of the first-down marker, forcing the Thunderbirds to bring out their punter.
However, just when Rock Springs seemed to be getting momentum, the offense found zero breathing room and was forced to give the ball back with 4:52 remaining in the third quarter.
After another dominant performance from the defense, Rock Springs got the ball back but again had a tough time finding any rhythm. On three plays, Hymas and offense gained only 2 yards and were forced to punt for a second-straight time.
East got the ball back and went 57 yards down field before being stopped 6 yards short of the goal line.
On the very next play, Anderton completed the drive with a rushing touchdown to give his team its first lead of the game. Cheyenne East elected to go for two and ran into the end zone to go in front 14-7.
Just when the Tigers were starting to feel the game slip away, Hymas and the rest of the offense did their best to get back into the end zone. However, after another quick three and out, Rock Springs was forced to punt yet again, only this time to a Thunderbird offense that was heating up.
Going into the fourth quarter with a one-possession lead, it wasn’t long before Cheyenne East was back on the board. Less than two minutes in, the Thunderbirds kicked a 21-yard field goal to extend the lead 17-7 with just over 10 minutes remaining. If not for a great defensive stop from Petty and Daniel Suazo inside the 5-yard line, Rock Springs would have gotten the ball back trailing by 14.
The stop energized the Tigers. On their first drive of the fourth quarter, Rock Springs cut the deficit back to three after Hymas threw his 12th touchdown pass of the year, connecting with Petty for a 14-yard touchdown with 6:44 remaining in the game.
However, just when Rock Springs came knocking at the door, Cheyenne East was quick to answer. Following a great return on Madsen’s kick, it took the Thunderbirds less than two minutes to drive the ball 51 yards and take a 23-14 lead with 4:36 left.
On the fifth play of the drive, Buell found a receiver for a 19-yard touchdown. Fortunately for the Tigers, East’s kicker missed the PAT, but Rock Springs found itself trailing by two possessions.
Working against the clock, Rock Springs took the field at its own 41-yard line, though the drive did not go as planned. Following Justis Reese’s 26-yard catch, the Tigers were now in Thunderbird territory. On the very next play, Hymas threw his first interception after the ball bounced off his receiver’s hands and into the hands of a Thunderbird defender.
Cheyenne East collected two first downs and bleed the clock all the way down, resulting in a 23-14 Thunderbird victory.
After the game, Rock Springs head coach Mark Lenhardt was proud of his group’s efforts, but said, “We can’t turn the ball over, especially to a team of this caliber. We had the opportunity to have success tonight. We just didn’t get it done.”
Up next, Rock Springs will hit the road for the final game of the regular season on Friday, Oct. 25, when the Tigers travel to Casper and take on Natrona County. Friday’s game is set to start at 6 p.m.
