LARAMIE – The Rock Springs High School cheerleading earned multiple honors at the second 7220 Gameday Spirit Championships in Laramie on Nov. 16. Seventeen cheer teams from the state of Wyoming entered the event hosted by the University of Wyoming spirit program.
The RSHS team has 35 members and completed in the XL Division. The Tigers were awarded an overall honor of Best Use of Stunts for their routine and then tied for second place in their division.
In addition, Autumn Jensen, a sophomore and a second-year member of the team, won both the 7220 Game Day tumbling and jumping contests out of 34 contestants in each category.
