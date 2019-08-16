ROCKS SPRINGS -- Kayla Smith, left, and coach Shawn Muir of the Rock Springs High School track and field team play a game of cornhole during the Tiger Proud Community Fundraising Event on Friday afternoon at the Sweetwater Events Complex. All activities at RSHS came together to raise funds for their student participants and to collaborate with the community. The money will go toward new equipment, camps, and food for away trips. The fundraiser continues Saturday from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. at the Events Complex.
