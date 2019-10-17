Rock Springs “Petey” Cross-Country Invitational

VARSITY GIRLS

Team standings

1. Star Valley          34

2. Lander                 50

3. Mountain View   90

4. Lyman                 106

5. Evanston             136

6. Rock Springs      139

7. Riverton              174

Individuals

1. Elena Jensen, LYM             20:11.62

2. Jacie Angell, STV               20:24.7

3. Delaney Sullivan, LAN       20:27.81

4. Emily Strasburg, STV         20:30.8

5. Eve Mavy, STV                  20:45.64

6. Kay Kay Sandall, LAN       20:49.1

7. Katie Giorgis, MTV            20:51.03

8. Madison Yoak, GR             20:52.07

9. Maria Anderson, LAN        21:13.3

10. Sydney Chatfield, RIV      21:30.74

11. Shaelee Angell, STV         21:31.52

12. Jaynee Hunt, MTV           21:39.73

13. Kayla Smith, RS                21:46.36

14. Brooke Kallgren, STV      21:46.79

15. Erin Poyer, RS                  21:51.15

16. Jacie Chatman, JAC          21:52.29

17. Natalee Rudy, MTV          21:57.18

18. Rebecca Whiting, LAN     21:59.39

19. Jessica White, LAN          22:00.94

20. Kathryn Wilmot, LAN      22:01.45

21. Emma Beck, LYM            22:01.76

22. Shayla Babits, LAN          22:08.02

23. Lacy Coles, STV               22:14.54

24. Darian Bell, LAN              22:19.42

25. Jill England, STV              22:24.48

43. Rilee Rogers, RS               23:24.46

73. Jazmin Winn, GR              26:34.5

77. Hadley Banks, RS             27:35.69

78. Tayana Eychner, GR         27:46.97

85. Lillie DeVrees, RS            30:54.9

VARSITY BOYS

Team standings

1. Star Valley          30

2. Lander                 64

3. Rock Springs      94

4. Jackson               125

5. Mountain View   138

6. Lyman                 157

7. Green River         174

8. Evanston             185

9. Riverton              188

10. Manilla              310

Individuals

1. Peter Visser, STV               16:08.4

2. Travis Harmon, MTV         16:34.91

3. Conner Etzelmiller, STV     16:46.73

4. Kaleb Simonson, LAN        16:48.22

5. Jayson Caudell, RS             16:59.55

6. Taylor Horsley, STV          17:01.62

7. Sam Kistemann, LAN         17:04.4

8. Jessie Loveland, STV         17:14.86

9. Jesse Fanos, LYM              17:19.7

10. Greg Sherwin, GR            17:40.8

11. Taden Morrell, RS            17:45.74

12. Dillon Foley, STV            17:47.74

13. Zach Tranchitella, RS        17:52.65

14. Blaine Goklish, LAN        17:55.55

15. Robert Gomez, EVN         17:58.49

16. Axel Klomparens, JAC     18:07.23

17. Kameron Brough, LAN    18:20.12

18. Brandon Brazil, JAC         18:22.31

19. Tanner Erickson, MTV     18:22.84

20. Brayden Hahn, STV         18:24.59

21. Dawson Jorgensen, MTV 18:30.39

22. Ethan Kraft, LAN              18:31.13

23. Braxton Bradshaw, LYM 18:31.86

24. Jacob Palmer, LYM          18:41.25

25. Brent Offut, JAC              18:42.57

28. Gabe Villalobos, RS         18:53.08

32. Ezekiel Reading, GR         19:03.83

36. Hale Iwen, GR                  19:09.74

39. Salem Schweitzer, RS       19:14.67

43. Edmon Huang, RS            19:22.58

47. Jackson Peek, RS              19:27.06

50. Christian Worden, GR      19:42.14

54. Shay O’Melia, GR            19:49.62

70. Evin Hansen, GR              20:35.9

71. Hudson Poyer, RS            20:39.56

75. Ben Bae, RS      20:55.45

77. Jared Westenskow, GR     21:00.28

83. Quinton Gasaway, RS      21:11.8

115. Troy Owens, GR            23:29.3

121. Kaden Gailey, GR           23:47.36

