Rock Springs “Petey” Cross-Country Invitational
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings
1. Star Valley 34
2. Lander 50
3. Mountain View 90
4. Lyman 106
5. Evanston 136
6. Rock Springs 139
7. Riverton 174
Individuals
1. Elena Jensen, LYM 20:11.62
2. Jacie Angell, STV 20:24.7
3. Delaney Sullivan, LAN 20:27.81
4. Emily Strasburg, STV 20:30.8
5. Eve Mavy, STV 20:45.64
6. Kay Kay Sandall, LAN 20:49.1
7. Katie Giorgis, MTV 20:51.03
8. Madison Yoak, GR 20:52.07
9. Maria Anderson, LAN 21:13.3
10. Sydney Chatfield, RIV 21:30.74
11. Shaelee Angell, STV 21:31.52
12. Jaynee Hunt, MTV 21:39.73
13. Kayla Smith, RS 21:46.36
14. Brooke Kallgren, STV 21:46.79
15. Erin Poyer, RS 21:51.15
16. Jacie Chatman, JAC 21:52.29
17. Natalee Rudy, MTV 21:57.18
18. Rebecca Whiting, LAN 21:59.39
19. Jessica White, LAN 22:00.94
20. Kathryn Wilmot, LAN 22:01.45
21. Emma Beck, LYM 22:01.76
22. Shayla Babits, LAN 22:08.02
23. Lacy Coles, STV 22:14.54
24. Darian Bell, LAN 22:19.42
25. Jill England, STV 22:24.48
43. Rilee Rogers, RS 23:24.46
73. Jazmin Winn, GR 26:34.5
77. Hadley Banks, RS 27:35.69
78. Tayana Eychner, GR 27:46.97
85. Lillie DeVrees, RS 30:54.9
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings
1. Star Valley 30
2. Lander 64
3. Rock Springs 94
4. Jackson 125
5. Mountain View 138
6. Lyman 157
7. Green River 174
8. Evanston 185
9. Riverton 188
10. Manilla 310
Individuals
1. Peter Visser, STV 16:08.4
2. Travis Harmon, MTV 16:34.91
3. Conner Etzelmiller, STV 16:46.73
4. Kaleb Simonson, LAN 16:48.22
5. Jayson Caudell, RS 16:59.55
6. Taylor Horsley, STV 17:01.62
7. Sam Kistemann, LAN 17:04.4
8. Jessie Loveland, STV 17:14.86
9. Jesse Fanos, LYM 17:19.7
10. Greg Sherwin, GR 17:40.8
11. Taden Morrell, RS 17:45.74
12. Dillon Foley, STV 17:47.74
13. Zach Tranchitella, RS 17:52.65
14. Blaine Goklish, LAN 17:55.55
15. Robert Gomez, EVN 17:58.49
16. Axel Klomparens, JAC 18:07.23
17. Kameron Brough, LAN 18:20.12
18. Brandon Brazil, JAC 18:22.31
19. Tanner Erickson, MTV 18:22.84
20. Brayden Hahn, STV 18:24.59
21. Dawson Jorgensen, MTV 18:30.39
22. Ethan Kraft, LAN 18:31.13
23. Braxton Bradshaw, LYM 18:31.86
24. Jacob Palmer, LYM 18:41.25
25. Brent Offut, JAC 18:42.57
28. Gabe Villalobos, RS 18:53.08
32. Ezekiel Reading, GR 19:03.83
36. Hale Iwen, GR 19:09.74
39. Salem Schweitzer, RS 19:14.67
43. Edmon Huang, RS 19:22.58
47. Jackson Peek, RS 19:27.06
50. Christian Worden, GR 19:42.14
54. Shay O’Melia, GR 19:49.62
70. Evin Hansen, GR 20:35.9
71. Hudson Poyer, RS 20:39.56
75. Ben Bae, RS 20:55.45
77. Jared Westenskow, GR 21:00.28
83. Quinton Gasaway, RS 21:11.8
115. Troy Owens, GR 23:29.3
121. Kaden Gailey, GR 23:47.36
