GREEN RIVER – Following a strong performance on Friday, the Rock Springs High School wrestling team wrapped up the 2020 Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Wrestling Tournament with a third-place finish Saturday inside Green River High School.
RSHS opened up with a 46-30 loss to Uintah, Utah, but bounced back with a big win over Evanston to cement a top-three finish.
“I am proud of how our guys performed,” RSHS head coach Brad Profaizer said. “Before the tournament even started, I predicted and hoped for a top-four finish, so it was great to see the team hit that goal. Earlier in the year, Uintah beat up on us pretty bad. At the time we only had two weeks of practice under our belts and it felt like our guys weren’t wrestling to win, but instead were wrestling not to lose. That wasn’t the case this weekend.”
Before the match against Uintah even began Saturday, what hurt the Tigers the most was surrendering 18 points due to having open slots in the 113-, 195- and 220-pound weight class.
“Forfeiting those points hurt us a lot, but it didn’t steer the team off course,” Profaizer said.
Moving forward, Profaizer doesn’t expect those slots to remain vacant. To fill those roles, Profaizer has a few guys working on cutting down in weight.
“In just the short amount of time we have been together, this team has been forced to overcome a lot,” he said. “Next to being plagued with injuries, we also have a few guys who are dealing with the flu and haven’t been able to compete. Instead of rolling over, each week this team continues to work to get better and that’s all I can ask for.”
Following the loss to Uintah, Rock Springs found its rhythm again after meeting Evanston in the third-place match. Due the three open weight slots, the Tigers again had to forfeit 18 points, but with some big pins RSHS hung on for an eight-point win to claim bronze.
“Evanston is always a great team to go up against,” Profaizer said. “They have a solid program and are very well-coached. I felt that both teams were evenly matched. I was proud of how our guys locked in and continued to compete. This weekend was about attacking our opponents and getting off to strong starts. Overall, I really liked our effort.”
Following a third-place finish, Rock Springs will look to keep its momentum when the team travels to Vernal this upcoming weekend for the Tournament of Champions.
WRESTLING RESULTS
Uintah 46, Rock Springs 30
113, Raiden Harrison, Uintah won by forfeit.
120, Cole Huber, Uintah, won by decision over Tim Henry, 10-8
126, Brady Merkley, Uintah, won by fall over RJ Davidson, Rock Springs, 2:38
132, Dillon Dick, Uintah, won by decision over Zack Vasquez, Rock Springs, 7-5
138, Mason Yenney, Rock Springs, won by fall over Josh Holmes, Uintah, 1:21
145, August Harrison, Uintah, won by major decision over Colton Davidson, Rock Springs, 10-2
152, Cash Christensen, Rock Springs, won by fall over Koby Smith, Uintah, 3:47
160, William Price, Uintah, won by fall over Wyatt Fletcher, Rock Springs, 3:55
170, Tallon Sellers, Rock Springs, won by fall over Conner Henderson, Uintah, 4:45
182, Dylan Swift, Uintah, won by fall over Ashton Walther, Rock Springs, 2:40
195, Cameron Laris, Uintah, won by forfeit
220, David Swarts, Uintah, won by forfeit
285, AJ Kelly, Rock Springs, won by fall over Derek Tenney, Uintah 1:33
106, Joran Cochran, Rock Springs, won by fall over Carson Lawson, Uintah, 2:18
Rock Springs 42, Evanston 34
113, Ethan Reichenberg, Evanston, won by forfeit
120, Brandon VanGieson, Evanston, won by decision over Tim Henry, Rock Springs, 9-2
126, RJ Davidson, Rock Springs, won by fall over Maya Saavedra, Evanston, 4:45
132, Zack Vasquez, Rock Springs, won by fall over Jayden Schneider, Evanston, 1:53
138, Kody Rex, Evanston, won by decision over Mason Yenney, Rock Springs, 4-3
145, Brock Roberts, Evanston, won by major decision over Colton Davidson, Rock Springs, 13-2
152, Cash Christensen, Rock Springs, won by fall over unknown, 1:10
160, Wyatt Fletcher, Rock Springs won by forfeit
170, Rigden Wagstaff, Evanston, won by fall over Tallon Sellers, Rock Springs, 0:55
182, Ashton Walther, Rock Springs, won by forfeit
195, Mayson Erickson, Evanston, won by forfeit
220, Rigan Hoggatt, Evanston, won by forfeit
285, AJ Kelly, Rock Springs, won by fall over Carson VanGieson, Evanston, 1:56
106, Joran Cochran, Rock Springs, won by fall over Walker Wilson, Evanston, 0:44
