POCATELLO, Idaho – Three Rock Springs High School indoor track and field athletes broke school records while competing at the Simplot Games at Idaho State University.
Alyssa Bedard, Seth Hymas and Emmanuel Odogwu cemented their names into the record books after impressive performances this past weekend.
Bedard broke her own record in the 200 meter with a time of 25.6 seconds. She barely missed going to the podium by two-hundredths of a second.
Making his presence known in the 60-meter hurdles was Hymas. He finished the event with a time of 8.65. This broke Cole Goich’s former record set at 8.9. This was Hymas’ third school record broken this season.
As for Odogwu, he bested his and Jazz Bozner’s personal record in the high jump after clearing 5 feet, 11 inches.
The Rock Springs community also praised the boys sprint medley team, which reached the podium after placing sixth.
RSHS track stars Shaunti Longfellow and Favour Wanjoku also performed well over the weekend. Longfellow made it all the way to the finals in the 800 meter. Jumping her way into the finals in the triple jump was Wanjoku.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.