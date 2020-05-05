ROCK SPRINGS — The Southwest District Athletic Administrators announced recipients of this year’s Southwest District Senior Student Athletes of the Year Awards for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Each year the best senior student-athletes from southwest Wyoming are recognized with this prestigious award. Athletes are nominated based on their athletic achievements, academic success, and leadership in their school and community.
The two athletes who received the nominations from Rock Springs High School are Alyssa Bedard and Seth Hymas.
Of all the nominations, Bedard was awarded winner of this year’s 3A/4A Southwest District Senior Student Athlete of the Year. She is now in the running for the Milward Simpson Award which is presented annually to the most outstanding male and female high school senior in Wyoming.
According to Tom Jassman, athletic director at RSHS, the recipient of this prestigious award should be announced near the end of May.
“It’s super exciting,” Bedard said when asked about being nominated. “I didn’t really know much about the award beforehand, but as soon as I heard the news, I was really excited.”
Since arriving on campus as a freshman in 2016, Bedard has proven to be one of the top athletes at RSHS. During her time there, she has received many accolades in both soccer and indoor track.
As a junior last year, Bedard led the Tigers girls soccer team to its best season in program history after going 20-1. Their only loss didn’t come until the state semifinal when Thunder Basin edged Rock Springs in a shootout to advance to the state championship.
By the time the Tigers’ historic season came to an end, Bedard led the team with 34 goals and 16 assists. This was the second time in her three-year varsity career where she had either led the state in most goals scored or finished the season tied for the lead.
During her time on the field, Bedard has earned three-straight first-team all-state accolades and has been nominated for Gatorade Player of the Year three times.
As for her second sport, it’s safe to say that Bedard has been just as successful on the track as she has been on the field.
In only three seasons with the indoor track and field team, Bedard holds six school records and has been voted all-state three years running (2018-2020).
As a senior this past winter, Bedard not only helped lead the Tigers to a second-place finish at state, but throughout the course of the season she set three new school records, all three coming in events she had previously owned the record in.
This past March, while at the state meet in Gillette, Bedard set a new school record in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.36 seconds. This was one of three first-place finishes Bedard earned while in Gillette. Her other two wins came in the 55-meter dash and the 200-meter run. The same three events she had previously won back in 2019 as a junior.
Two more personal records Bedard broke earlier this year were in the 55-meter dash (7.32 seconds) and the 200-meter run (25.6 seconds).
“It’s really exciting,” Bedard said when asked about all of her records she has set throughout her career. “What I like about track is that you can see how you have progressed over the years because it’s all time-based. So, to see my progress and how much I have improved over the past three years is really cool.”
Whenever she’s not scoring goals on the soccer field or breaking records on the track, the three-time Gatorade Player of the Year nominee is also working hard on all of her extracurricular activities.
According to Bedard, throughout her first three years of high school, she served as her class vice president for student council. Currently, she holds the position of student body vice present.
Outside of student council, Bedard is also a part of the National Honors Society, the health academy, and Tigers for literacy.
Even with a hectic workload, she still manages to maintain an accumulative GPA of 4.219.
“It definitely takes a lot of hard work,” Bedard said when asked how she manages her time. “I really like to push myself and make sure I’m not lacking anywhere when it comes to school. I’ve always held myself to a really high standard, not just sports wise, but academically as well.
“I feel like everything I’ve done these past few years, both on and off the field has helped prepare me for what’s ahead. I’m grateful to have been a part of everything I’ve been involved in.”
Moving forward, Bedard will continue both her academic and athletic excellence at the University of Wyoming where she will be playing soccer and studying kinesiology.
As for Hymas, he too has made a name for himself at RSHS. When not playing football, he has proven to be another great track athlete for the Tigers.
Similar to Bedard, Hymas had a record-setting school year in 2019-20.
Throughout the season, he set three school records, two of which came at the state meet in Gillette. The senior standout was crowned state champion in the long jump with a mark of 22 feet, 2.5 inches. He later placed second in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 7.84. Hymas’ third school record was set earlier in the year when he completed the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.65.
“This year was phenomenal,” he said. “Not only was carving my name in the record books a great feeling, but I got to run with the people that had the records before me. Having the chance to run alongside those guys allowed me to push myself, to the point where I was finally able to win my first state championship.”
Following the state meet, Hymas was also awarded his first all-state accolade in indoor track and field.
“That was a huge honor,” he said. “Every year I’ve continued to push myself harder and harder. It feels great knowing that all of my hard work has been recognized.”
Next to his impressive track and field resume, Hymas has also had a great career on the gridiron.
This past fall, as the Tigers starting quarterback, Hymas helped lead his team back to the playoffs with an overall record of 4-6. During this time, he threw for over 1,500 yards and finished the season with 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was later voted second-team all-conference at the QB position.
According to Hymas, he first started playing high school football during his sophomore year. His first two years, he served as the varsity team’s backup quarterback before earning the starting spot before the start of the 2019-20 season. Hymas also added that during his junior year, he started on defense at safety.
“Overall, I thought my career went well,” he said. “I continued to improve each year, whether it was at practice or during games. I honestly couldn’t have asked for it to go any better.”
Next to being a great athlete, Hymas has also shown to be a great student. Even with an intense schedule, he still manages to maintain an accumulative GPA of 3.5 he said.
“My schedule hasn’t always been hard to balance, but when it is, I always find a way to get everything done,” he said. “There’s been a lot of times when I’ve had to squeeze in a quick homework session right before practice or stay after school to go over assignments with my teachers.”
Following graduation, Hymas wants to attend Weber State University where he hopes to walk on to the track team.
When asked what it’s been like coaching these two standout athletes these past few years, RSHS head indoor track and field coach, Brad DeKrey responded, “It’s been absolutely fantastic. Both Alyssa and Seth are talented individuals and they know what it takes to succeed. They both come from great families and have great competitive spirits. Each one is unique in their own way, and they always rise to the challenge. I’m excited to see what the future holds for them.”
