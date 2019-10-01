CHEYENNE – The Rock Springs High School football team won its second-straight game Friday by defeating Cheyenne South High School by a commanding score of 50-0.
In the first half alone, Rock Springs scored on all four drives before going into halftime leading 29-0. Despite South’s efforts to come back, RSHS never let its foot off the gas. Instead, the Tigers tacked on another 21 points to cement its fifth win of the year.
Given the final score, it wasn’t just a good night for the Tigers offense, but the entire team. Next to the special teams unit making an impact, the defense held the Bison completely scoreless and celebrated its first safety of the year after a great play late in the first half.
Early in the game, the Tigers kicked the ball off and forced the Bison to commit their first turnover of the night after a South player fumbled. The ball was eventually picked up by RSHS senior Lance Kettering.
The early turnover allowed the Tigers offense to take over deep inside Bison territory. It took the Tigers only three plays before quarterback Seth Hymas handed the ball to Landon Toth for a 12-yard touchdown run. RSHS sophomore Andrew Skorcz capped the drive after kicking through his first of six successful point after attempts to give his team a 7-0 lead.
Though they were trailing by a touchdown, it wasn’t long before the Bison were forced to give the Tigers the ball back. Due to some great play by the defensive line, RSHS gave up only one first down before South was forced to punt the ball back with just over seven minutes remaining in first quarter.
Rock Springs got the ball back at midfield and thanks to a 29-yard catch from Hymas to Skorcz, and the Tigers were back in Bison territory looking to strike. However, South forced Rock Springs into a long third-down situation, but Rock Springs never panicked.
Instead, after some blocking by the offensive line, Hymas dropped back and had enough time to find Chase Petty for a 23-yard catch. Petty was finally dragged down at the 1-yard line. Two plays later, following a false start penalty on the offense, Blain Richards plowed across the goal line for a 6-yard score to push RSHS in front 14-0.
By the time South got the ball back, there was less than five minutes on the first-quarter clock. The home team was forced to start its next drive all the way back on its own 18-yard line. The Bison opened with a 28-yard catch but struggled to find breathing room.
Just two plays later, Petty, Justis Reese and Avery Maslen busted through the line and tackled South’s running back for a loss of yards. Less than one minute later, South got the first down it needed but had no where to go from there. Thanks to two plays from Petty and Cadon Shaklee, Rock Springs’ defense forced the Bison to turn the ball over on downs after a failed punt attempt, which turned out to be the final play of the first quarter.
Going into the start of the second quarter with a two-score lead, the Tigers offense took the field with confidence. It took only four plays before Rock Springs was back in the end zone. After starting their third drive of the night near midfield, Hymas found Petty again, this time for a 19-yard pickup after he was brought down inside the 30-yard line.
Two plays later, after some great blocks from the o-line, Hymas kept the ball himself as he broke out of the pocket and took off for a 26-yard rushing touchdown to put his team ahead 21-0.
South got the ball back, but after another great kick by Skorcz, the Bison were pinned back inside their own 20-yard line. Four plays into the drive, on a crucial fourth down and three, RSHS defenders AJ Kelly and Maslen came up with another huge stop after the two wrapped up South’s running back behind the line of scrimmage.
Not only was the defensive stop the Tigers' second-straight forced turnover, but by the time Hymas and offense took the field, the Tigers offense found great field position again, this time at the home team's 37-yard line with just over seven minutes remaining in the half.
It wasn’t long before RSHS added to the scoreboard. In just over three minutes, Hymas and the Tigers were back in the end zone after a 20-yard touchdown catch by Isaac Schoenfeld with 3:34 remaining on the clock. Skorcz missed his only PAT of the night after the ball bounced off the post, resulting in a 27-point lead.
Trailing heavily, South got the ball back on its own 29-yard line. On the very first play of the drive, RSHS linebacker Kelton Bournazian picked off South’s quarterback after the Randon Gresham brought great pressure.
However, it wasn’t long before the Tigers coughed up a turnover of their own. Just three plays into the Rock Springs drive, Hymas tried to find Shaklee in the end zone but instead threw his first and only interception of the night.
Fortunately for Rock Springs, with just over two minutes remaining in the half, the Tigers defense got the team back on track.
After pinning South on its own 4-yard line, Gresham and the rest of the defensive line brought strong pressure and caused South’s quarterback to fumble the ball inside the end zone, where the play resulted in a safety.
Not only was Rock Springs up now up 29-0, but Hymas and the offense got the ball back with 1:57 left on the clock. After a quick three and out, the Tigers were unable to score but went into the locker room with all the momentum.
Following the break, on the very first drive, Rock Springs drove the ball 64 yards in less than four minutes before Toth broke free for a 6-yard score to give his team a 36-point advantage.
Still not finished, Rock Springs got the ball back with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter and didn’t waste any time. After five plays, Isaacson busted through for his first touchdown of the night to give the Tigers a 43-0 lead.
Following the score by Isaacson, the Tigers didn't score again until the fourth quarter. After forcing the Bison to another quick three and out, Rock Springs scored for the last time with 10:40 remaining in the game.
The drive lasted just over two minutes. Thanks to a 59-yard connection from backup quarterback Brock Bider to Brandon Mortenson, Rock Springs turned a long second-down situation into a first down and 10 at South’s 15-yard line. One snap later, Isaacson ran across the goal line for the second time after turning in a 13-yard touchdown run to cement a 50-0 Tiger victory.
Throughout the fourth quarter, South's offense touched the ball just one time and was held to only two first downs before Rock Springs' defense forced a fumble that was eventually recovered by the Tigers.
RSHS head coach Mark Lendhardt said he was pleased with the overall effort from his group, but would like to see his team clean up on penalties, especially against teams down the stretch.
Up next, Rock Springs will host Campbell County for homecoming night on Friday, Oct. 4, inside Tigers Stadium. Friday’s kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
According to Lendhart, Campbell County moves the ball well and has a 200-pound back who is currently leading the state in rushing yards. However, Lendhart has nothing but confidence in his team moving forward.
"I expect a fight from both sides," he said. "As long as we play assignment sound football, we should be successful."
