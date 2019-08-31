Collin Madsen of Rock Springs sheds a tackle during training camp earlier this year.

The Tigers opened the 2019 regular season on the road Friday against last year’s 4A state runner-up, Sheridan Broncs. On Friday, September 6, Rock Spring will play its home opener against Laramie High School. Kickoff for this game is set for 6 p.m. For more coverage, visit Rocketminer.com.