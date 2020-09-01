Tigers on the prowl
Buy Now

GILLETTE — The Rock Springs High School football team opened the season on a positive note Friday after taking down Campbell County 35-6 on the road. The Tigers will look to keep their momentum and improve to 2-0 when Thunder Basin comes to town starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, inside Tigers Stadium. Friday’s game will be the first time the Tigers break in the new turf field that was replaced earlier this summer.

 Rocket Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.