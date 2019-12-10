ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs High School girls basketball team is ready to take off from where last year's team left off.
After wrapping up the year with an overall record of 15-13 and a conference record of 3-3, fifth-year head coach Ramiro Candelaria and his team couldn't be more excited to get back on the court.
"I feel like the team we had last year surpassed a lot of expectations that not only I had, but that the community had," Candelaria said. "We lost a lot of pieces from the year before. However, I felt that players stepped up and played well all season long."
Despite coming up short at last year's state tournament in Casper, Candelaria said he isn't going to let that get in the way of what's to come.
In fact, after having a few months off to regroup and recharge the batteries, he and his girls had a great summer of basketball. Not only was open gym all-year-round for the players, but over the offseason, Candelaria was able to take his team to three different camps, including a skills camp to help prepare everyone for the start of the 2019-20 season.
"It was a lot of fun," he said. "After everything was said and done, I thought we looked well balanced as a team and it was a great opportunity for everyone to really step up and improve their game."
Moving forward, RSHS will now be without four seniors from last year's squad. Those seniors who have since moved on are Courtney Smith, Kyla Henry, Jaydin Robison, and July Martinez. Last season, Henry was the only senior, but one of two players to receive all-conference honors. Losing her and the rest of them is going to leave Rock Springs with some big holes to fill.
Fortunately for Candelaria, after losing what he called "a great group of seniors", returning to the team this year is sophomore phenom Brenli Jenkins.
Not only did Jenkins lead the team in many categories as a freshman last year, but she was the only one to receive all-state honors after piecing together a dominating season on the hardwood.
"There are not many Brenli's out there," Candelaria said. "Having her for the next three years is going to be huge for our program, but it goes beyond just her. If this program is going to be successful, we are going to need everyone to step up and do their part."
Next to Jenkins, a few more names that stick out that and are returning in 2019 are seniors Payton Reese and Makalie Mignerey.
"Having those two back is crucial," Candelaria said. "Payton is a two-way player who plays excellent defense. When needed, she's also someone that can create a spark for us offensively."
"Looking at Mignerey, another senior who is coming back, she's going to provide a lot of good inside minutes for us defensively," he said. "Last season she played some big minutes for us and I don't see that changing anytime soon."
When asked what gives his team an advantage going into the start of the new year, Candelaria's response was simple.
"Thinking about the five seniors we might have, depending on injury and what can happen during a season, I just think that those seniors really understand the process and the steps and the work it takes to get to state," he said. "These girls have suffered some heartbreaking losses in the first round, so right now we are working our butts off trying to make it past that first game."
As for a team goal moving forward, Candelaria said he would like to see Rock Springs ranked inside the top-three in the conference, as well as play in the regional championship.
Sharing the 4A Northwest Conference with the Tigers are Kelly Walsh, Cody, and Riverton.
With the start of the season right around the corner, some games the Tigers already have circled on their schedule this year is against Evanston, Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne East, and Green River.
"Even though Green River isn't necessarily in our quadrant, it's always fun playing them," Candelaria said. "We lost to them a few times last year, including once at the state tournament. So we are really looking forward to seeing them again."
The Tigers will officially kick off the new season on Monday, November 25 when the team holds its first official practice. During that time, Candelaria will also be looking for someone who he thinks will step up and ultimately become the team leader over the course of the season.
"I felt like last year that is something we really missed," he said. "We really didn't have that one voice that everybody could rally around. It will be interesting to see who that is this year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.