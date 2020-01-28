ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School boys basketball team opened up conference play with an exciting win at home Friday night after beating Riverton 47-40.
Led by Justis Reese with 16 points, Rock Springs battled back from a 20-12 halftime deficit to win the game. In the final 16 minutes, the Tigers outscored the Wolverines 35-20 to cement the win.
“It was a tale of two halves,” RSHS head coach Jeremy Main said. “We came out a little bit flustered and rusty at the start after not playing for a couple of weeks. However, in the second half, I thought we stepped up our defensive pressure and adjusted well. The crowd was decent and the environment surely helped.”
Riverton opened up the scoring on a 5-0 run before Reese finally got his team on the board with his first basket of the night. The bucket didn’t come until almost halfway through the quarter. However, the Tigers remained determined. After two successful foul shots from Alan Martinez, followed by a field goal from Zach Tranchitella, Rock Spring closed out the first quarter trailing by only two as the score was 10-8.
Following an impressive run, RSHS came out to start the second quarter on its heels. Throughout almost the entire period, the Tigers were held scoreless until Reese knocked down one of two foul shots with just over a minute remaining. By then Riverton had added to its lead as the score was now 20-9.
Just when the Tigers though they were going to go into the break trailing by double digits, Reese dug in and found a way to the basket for his eighth point of the contest. During the play, Reese picked up a foul and before going into halftime, the senior helped pull his team back to within 11 as the score was 20-12.
After being held to only four points in last eight minutes, the Tigers came out to start the second half looking like a different team.
Over the next eight minutes, Reese, Martinez, Favor Okere and Tyson Davenport combined for 16 points to cut the deficit back to within four as Riverton led 32-28 going into the start of the fourth quarter. Of those 16 points scored, Okere erupted for nine of them.
With only eight minutes remaining, Reese opened up the fourth quarter with two successful foul shots, making it a one-possession game.
Not only did this keep the Tigers hopes of a comeback alive, but it sparked more energy back into the arena. After the two foul shots, Martinez and Reese combined for four-straight points, giving Rock Springs its lead of the game.
Over the next minute, Riverton returned the favor and knocked in three more points, but the Tigers continued to battle. With just over four minutes remaining in regulation, Martinez found Jayson Caudell for a field goal.
Caudell’s shot not only gave the Tigers a 36-35 lead, but soon after, Davenport knocked down his second basket of the contest. Just as Rock Springs continued to get hot, Riverton closed the gap back to two with just two minutes remaining on the clock.
However, after a nice pass from Okere to Reese, the Tigers leading scorer pushed the lead to 41-37 with time winding down. Still not done scoring and with just over one minute remaining, RSHS caught another offensive spark and went on a 4-0 run, extending the lead to 45-39 exactly 21 seconds remaining. To end the run, Davenport came up with a great steal at midcourt and finished the play with a monster dunk at his end to put the crowd back on its feet.
Over the final seconds, the Tigers defense locked in and allowed only one foul shot as Riverton’s night came to an end. As for Rock Springs, Martinez was the last Rock Springs player to score after knocking down two late foul shots with only eight seconds on the clock. He finished the contest with nine points, tied for the second leading scorer alongside Okere.
As the buzzer sounded, RSHS walked off the floor celebrating a come-from-behind win to open up its first conference game of the season.
With not much time to celebrate, the Tigers immediately got on the bus a day later and traveled to Cody for a Saturday afternoon game. Unfortunately, the team’s three-game win streak came to a halt after the Broncs bested the Tigers 64-37.
Outside of the top-three leading scorers for the Tigers, Davenport finished Friday’s game with seven points, followed by four from Caudell and two from Tranchitella.
Following the two games over the weekend, Rock Springs now sits in third place in the 4A Northwest Conference. Rock Springs’ overall record now sits at 4-9 and a conference record of 1-1.
Up next, Rock Springs will look to get back in the win column when the team plays host to Kelly Walsh on Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m.
