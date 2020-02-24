ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School boys basketball team picked up its second-straight win on Saturday after defeating quadrant rival Cody, 65-52.
Cody led Rock Springs 17-10 going into the start of the second quarter, but the Tigers didn’t flinch. Instead, Rock Springs continued to battle and narrowed the gap all the way down to 33-29 heading into halftime. Following a short intermission, Rock Springs started the second half with 15 points in the third quarter before taking a 44-41 lead into the fourth. The Tigers grew stronger and knocked down a game-high 21 points in the final eight minutes to cement the win.
Cody led the Tigers the majority of the first half and even into the start of the second. It wasn’t until the 1:13 mark of the third quarter when Justis Reese gave Rock Springs a one-point lead after a tip-in at the rim. From that point on, Rock Springs remained in front and eventually pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Leading the way for the Tigers in scoring was Alan Martinez. The junior closed out the contest with 21 points, 15 of which came in the first half. Martinez got off to a slow start after only scoring three points in the first quarter, but he blew up in the second after knocking down 12. By halftime, he had three 3-pointers and closed out the fourth quarter with six of the team’s 21 fourth-quarter points.
Not far behind Martinez in the scoring department was Reese. The senior leader had a quiet first half but finished the game with a total of 14 points. After scoring only three in the first quarter, Reese picked up speed and led the Tigers with 11 second-half points. He was also one of only two players from the Tigers to knock down a 3-pointer. He finished with two.
Jayson Caudell was another player who had a big game for Rock Springs. In his final game playing inside Tiger Gym, the senior helped lead his team to victory with 13 points. Similar to Reese, Caudell started off quiet. After scoring only two points in the first eight minutes, Caudell went into halftime having earned a total of seven, trailing only Martinez. The senior didn’t find the bottom of the net in the third quarter, but later closed out the contest with six points in the fourth.
The final player for the Tigers to put up double digits in scoring was senior Favor Okere. Like most of the team, Okere found his rhythm in the second period. After going into halftime with only two points, the senior caught a spark late and scored five points in the third quarter, followed by four in the fourth. When all was said and done, Okere walked off his home floor for the final time having earned 11 points.
Isaac Schoenfeld also made his presence known. The young sophomore scored only four points, but according to RSHS head coach Jeremy Main, Schoenfeld played a tough game and did a great job keeping opponents off the glass. Main also stated throughout the game, Isaac set a lot of great screens which helped the Tigers knock down successful shots.
The final player to put up any points for the Tigers was Tyson Davenport. The senior closed out his final home game with two, each one coming from the charity stripe. Davenport found his way to the free-throw line two times and ended his night shooting 50%.
“Saturday was definitely a tale of two halves,” Main said. “After a slow start, I thought we bounced back and responded well in the second quarter. Alan had an incredible night shooting the ball and has played great at home year round. Next to shooting the ball well, he is long and is a great defender.”
After going into halftime down by four, Martinez elected to guard Cody’s leading scorer Hunter Hays. After scoring 17 points in the first half, Martinez held Hays to only three points in the second.
Following Saturday’s win, Rock Springs sits in second place in the 4A Northwest with an overall record of 8-12 and quadrant record of 4-1, trailing only Kelly Walsh.
Throughout the team’s last four games, RSHS has won three.
“It feels like we are definitely hitting our stride at the right time,” Main said. “We still have to play Kelly Walsh one more time on the road later this month to close out the regular season. If we win that game, we have a great chance to go into regionals as the top team in our quadrant.”
The last time these two teams met, the Tigers beat the Trojans 32-26 on senior night back on Jan. 31 inside Tiger Gym.
Up next, Rock Springs will look to stay in the win column when the team travels to Green River for the Make-A-Wish game on Thursday, Feb. 27. Tip-off for this game is set for 7:30 p.m.
“Even though this is a fun game for the community, it still counts toward our record,” Main said. “We need to come out and play this game like it’s a playoff game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.