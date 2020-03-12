CASPER — The Rock Springs High School Tigers Rhythm and Dance Team returned home from the 4A State Tournament in Casper on Wednesday with two runner-up results. The Tigers placed second in both the jazz and hip-hop dance competitions. Kelly Walsh was the only team to surpass Rock Springs in these two events.
As for the Tigers cheer team, Rock Springs placed:
— Second in all girl cheer
— Eighth in game day
— Seventh in co-ed cheer
The RSHS Rhythm and Dance team is coached by head coach Laura Doak and assistant coach Amber Serna.
Rock Springs’ cheer team is coached by Dena Douchant.
