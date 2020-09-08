09-08-20 RSHS volleyball stand alone.jpg
ROCK SPRINGS -- Kamrynn James of Rock Springs goes up to spike the ball during Saturday's match against Riverton inside Tiger Gym. Earlier in the day, the Tigers lost to Rawlins in three sets, 25-19, 17-25 and 22-25. Rock Springs quickly bounced back with a two-set sweep over Riverton. The Tigers beat the Wolverines 25-18 and 25-10. After Saturday's split results, Rock Springs sits with an overall record of 2-3. Up next, the Tigers will host Green River for the first time this season at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.

 Rocket Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna

